Prince William is reportedly considering a radical plan to convert parts of Buckingham Palace into a luxury hotel open to paying guests, according to claims published on Monday, a proposal that has already sparked backlash online over what critics see as a commercialisation of a national symbol.

For context, Buckingham Palace has long functioned as the administrative headquarters of the British monarch while also opening selected state rooms to the public during limited periods each year.

The idea of expanding access is not new, but the suggestion that visitors could one day book overnight stays inside the palace represents a significant shift in how royal property is used, if true.

The latest claims originate from a report by Rob Shuter's Substack, which cites unnamed palace insiders. One source alleged that the Prince of Wales believes the historic residence can serve both official and commercial purposes at once, saying the palace could host 'kings, presidents and diplomats' while also accommodating tourists and guests.

Prince William Buckingham Palace Plan Raises Questions Over Tradition

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According to the report, Prince William's alleged proposal centres on maximising the use of space within Buckingham Palace, much of which is not in constant use throughout the year.

The idea would involve opening additional sections to the public, including curated access to royal collections, alongside the introduction of high-end accommodation.

A source quoted in the report framed the move as financially strategic, claiming it could 'generate millions' while supporting the long-term sustainability of the monarchy. The same insider suggested the future king is less attached to the building itself than to the institution it represents, adding that repurposing parts of the palace would be justified if it strengthened the monarchy's position.

That framing is doing a lot of work. Buckingham Palace is not just another property asset, it is a symbol of state, ceremony and continuity. Turning even part of it into a hospitality venture raises awkward questions about where the line sits between public heritage and private enterprise.

There is also the practical dimension. Security, for one, would become significantly more complex if overnight guests were introduced into a working royal residence. The palace regularly hosts state visits and official functions, and it is not immediately clear how those obligations would coexist with a hotel-style operation.

Public Reaction To Prince William Buckingham Palace Idea

Reaction online has been swift and, at times, sharply divided. On X and Reddit, some users described the reported plan as 'tacky' and 'tone-deaf,' particularly during a period when the cost of living remains a pressing concern across the UK. One widely shared comment questioned whether the monarchy risked undermining its own mystique by opening its most iconic residence to paying tourists.

Others, however, took a more pragmatic view. Supporters argued that expanding access could modernise the monarchy and make better use of taxpayer-supported properties. A smaller but vocal group even expressed enthusiasm for the concept itself, with users joking about the appeal of 'sleeping where history happens' and suggesting it could rival some of the world's most exclusive hotels.

That split reaction reflects a broader tension surrounding the royal family's evolving role. Prince William has previously been associated, in public discourse at least, with efforts to streamline and modernise the monarchy. Whether this reported plan fits into a coherent long-term strategy or is simply speculative chatter remains unclear.

The report also claims the palace 'won't stop being a palace' but would instead 'work harder than ever before.' It is a neat line, though perhaps too neat. The underlying question is whether a building so tightly bound to national identity can be repurposed without changing how it is perceived.

No official statement has been issued by Kensington Palace regarding the claims. Without confirmation, the proposal remains firmly in the realm of speculation, so take everything lightly. Still, the reaction alone shows how sensitive any suggestion of change can be when it comes to royal institutions.

And there is something slightly surreal about the idea. Buckingham Palace as a place to visit, yes. As a place to stay overnight, minibar and all, that is another matter entirely.