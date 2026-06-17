A Russian warship has fired warning shots near a British-flagged yacht in the English Channel, prompting strong condemnation from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described the crew's actions as 'reckless' and deeply concerning amid rising tensions with Moscow.

The frigate Admiral Grigorovich said it opened fire after what it described as a dangerous approach by the private yacht Bright Future, claiming the manoeuvre was intended to prevent a potential collision on Tuesday, 16 June.

However, the UK Government has rejected Russia's account, with Starmer criticising the actions of the warship crew and warning that British authorities are already facing what he described as persistent hostile activity linked to Russia.

'That shouldn't have happened. It is reckless, and the couple on the yacht must have been terrified,' Starmer said in remarks reported from the G7 Summit in France on Wednesday, 17 June.

He added that the incident formed part of a wider pattern of aggressive behaviour linked to Moscow, saying the UK was already dealing with what he described as proxy attacks 'every single day'.

What Happened at Isle of Wight?

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The incident reportedly happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, roughly 20 miles south of the Isle of Wight. The private yacht allegedly sailed to close to the Admiral Grigorovich despite alleged issuing early warnings.

With the private vessel dangerously getting close to the warship, the Russian ship allegedly made efforts to establish radio contact with the yacht. But getting no response from the private vessel, sailors resorted to firing warning shots to prevent the collision.

It was also added by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the warning shots were not directly aimed at the yacht and were mere attempts to prevent a collision.

However, these claims were rebuked by the one of the people on the Bright Future. According to 70 year old Alan Kelvey, who was on the vessel with his wife Jane, the statements made by the Russians were nothing more than lies.

Apparently, Starmer wasn't buying it either. He believes that there were better ways to handle the incident if a collision between the two ships was imminent.

'It is reckless, and the couple of the yacht must be terrified, and I think everybody will feel for them as I do,' the UK Prime Minister added in a report from The Guardian.

Russians Disturbing Aggression

Although Starmer was visibly upset at the incident, he believes that there is no cause for alarm. He sees nothing sinister although he believes it only proves that Russia has become more aggressive across Europe.

'We're seeing the Ukraine war now in its fifth year, clear Russian aggression, and we are seeing state-backed attacks across Europe,' Starmer quipped.

Ironically, Starmer along with other world leaders were discussing how to ramp up pressure on Russia as its conflict with Ukraine remains unresolved. The Isle of Wight incident only raises concerns, a sign that Russia is showing signs of recklessness.

Normally, Russian warships passing through the English Channel are followed by the Royal Navy. The offshore patrol vessel HMS Mersey was reportedly monitoring the Admiral Grigorovich at the time of the incident.

Despite the tensions the issue created, the British Defence Ministry says the Isle of Wight incident was an isolated one, Reuters reported. The ministry added that the Russian warship row was not linked to the interception of a vessel suspected of belonging to what has been dubbed Russia's 'shadow fleet' by British commandos over the weekend.

Vessels linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet' have been been banned by the UK from entering its ports. The same is being done by other Western nations.

As a result, British companies have been barred from providing insurance, brokerage or financial services to ships transporting Russian oil, a crucial source of revenue for Russia despite its war against Ukraine.