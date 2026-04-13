Sabrina Carpenter issued a public apology on 11 April 2026 after calling a fan's zaghrouta 'weird' during her Coachella headline set, but the internet had already made up its mind.

The moment came on 10 April 2026, the opening night of Coachella, as the two-time Grammy winner sat at her piano on the main stage and mistook a traditional Arabic celebratory call for yodelling. When the fan explained it was part of her culture, Carpenter quipped, 'Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird.'

The clip spread across social media within hours, triggering a debate that consumed much of the following day's coverage of the festival.

The Exchange: What Was Said, and When

Video of the incident, first circulated by the X account @POPTime, shows the exchange in full. As Carpenter transitioned to a quieter, piano-led section of her set, a fan in the crowd emitted a zaghrouta: a high-pitched, ululating trill. Carpenter's response into the microphone was immediate: 'I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing? I don't like it.'

Sabrina Carpenter está sendo criticada após tirar sarro de fã que fez um 'zaghrouta', som com a boca para simbolizar alegria na cultura árabe e africana, durante show no Coachella.



A fã explicou que era algo da sua cultura, mas mesmo assim foi chamada de estranha pela artista. pic.twitter.com/KttJfiMy34 — POPTime (@poptime) April 11, 2026

The fan called back: 'It's my culture!' Carpenter replied, 'That's your culture, is yodelling?' The fan then clarified: 'It's a call of celebration.' Carpenter's final word on the matter, before moving on, was: 'Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird.'

According to Variety, the performance then continued without further incident, featuring later cameos from Sam Elliott, Will Ferrell, and Susan Sarandon.

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

By Saturday morning, the clip had drawn enough attention that Carpenter addressed it directly on X. She quote-tweeted a post from a user who called the moment 'insensitive and Islamophobic,' a characterisation that would itself become contested, as a zaghrouta is a cultural tradition practised across Arab communities regardless of religion, including Arab Christians, Arab Jews, and Arab Druze.

What a Zaghrouta Is

The zaghrouta (Arabic: زغروتة) is a form of ululation: a long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound traditionally performed by women across the Middle East and North Africa. According to Arab America, it is produced by emitting a loud, high-pitched voice accompanied by a rapid back-and-forth movement of the tongue.

It carries no inherent religious significance; it belongs to a cultural tradition that predates Islam and is documented across Arab Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities alike.

The practice is most commonly heard at weddings, births, graduations, and other celebrations. It signals approval, pride, or collective joy, and has been passed down informally through generations, as The National explains.

to anyone who’s uncultured

here’s how a zaghrouta sounds, which is clearly not yodeling. It’s a form of celebration preformed at weddings and moments of joy all around west asia and north africa learnt from many generations. calling it “weird” or brushing it off is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/Dm5JKoaSIb — 🇵🇸✪ noura ོ☁︎ (@nourslogical) April 11, 2026

It is also practised in various forms across sub-Saharan Africa, parts of South Asia, and Kurdish communities. It is emphatically not yodelling, which is a Swiss-Alpine vocal technique involving rapid alternations between chest and falsetto registers.

The zaghrouta entered mainstream Western pop culture awareness most notably during Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in February 2020, when the Colombian-Lebanese artist incorporated the call and the moment became a viral meme.

As Newsweek reported at the time, Arab communities spent that week explaining the tradition to a newly curious audience. Six years on, the Coachella incident suggests it still requires explanation in some quarters.

Carpenter's Apology and the Mixed Reaction It Received

Carpenter's apology on X was posted on 11 April 2026 and read: 'my apologies i didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.' The statement was casual in tone, written entirely in lower case, and framed the incident primarily as a misidentification rather than an act of disrespect.

You have nothing to apologize for. If they’re disrupting your set, they’re disrupting your set. pic.twitter.com/E3y3ak2MPQ — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 12, 2026

The response from the public split almost immediately along two lines. Some accepted the explanation at face value, pointing out that a loud, unfamiliar sound during a live performance in a festival environment could genuinely cause confusion.

this excuse is not good enough Sarbina. You are a role model for young girls and gay boys. You need to seriously take a look in the mirror and reevaluate your life choices. You'll never make it big with your current attitude. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) April 11, 2026

Others were not satisfied. Several critics argued that the fan had, mid-exchange, explicitly told Carpenter it was a cultural call of celebration — meaning the moment could not be attributed to confusion alone.

you clearly heard them and said “this is your culture?” with that weirded-out face… if there hadn’t been backlash, you wouldn’t have even apologized. pic.twitter.com/HstcA6bE3u — zampy | sexistential (@zampy77) April 11, 2026

A third group took issue with Carpenter apologising at all. Some pointed out that performers routinely ask audiences to keep quiet during piano sections and that the zaghrouta, however culturally significant, was a disruption to a live set.

The resulting debate, as Egyptian Streets observed, touched on a pattern in which Arab and Middle Eastern cultural expressions are received as strange or exotic in mainstream Western entertainment spaces, rather than as traditions with centuries of context behind them.

The Performance That Almost Got Buried

The controversy arrived on the back of what was, by most accounts, a genuinely significant headlining debut. Carpenter fulfilled a promise she made in 2024 when she told the Coachella crowd during a supporting slot: 'See you back here when I headline.' She returned in 2026 as one of three headliners alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella

Variety's review of the performance called it 'a rollicking, raunchy and hit-filled headlining Coachella set' and praised its theatricality, while noting a 'brutal lull' in the middle and a set front-loaded with familiar singles. The cameos from Sam Elliott, Will Ferrell, and Susan Sarandon drew their own media coverage, with Sarandon reportedly delivering a seven-minute monologue during one of Carpenter's costume changes.

Carpenter is a two-time Grammy winner who entered this year's ceremony with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend, and was shut out in every category. The Coachella headline slot was widely seen as a milestone moment in a career that had accelerated sharply over the preceding 18 months.

A 30-second exchange during a piano break has, temporarily at least, become the defining story of her weekend, which may itself say something about how quickly the internet decides what it wants to remember.