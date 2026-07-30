Sarah Ferguson may have lost one of the key figures in her life, but friends of late Formula One hospitality pioneer Paddy McNally believe his support for the Duchess of York could continue through arrangements he is thought to have made before his death at 88.

According to recent reports, people who knew McNally say the businessman, whose fortune was estimated at £600 million ($800 million), is likely to have made plans to ensure Ferguson remained financially secure.

Although no details of his will have been made public, several friends believe he may have left her property and ongoing financial support through private trusts rather than a single lump‑sum inheritance.

The reports have renewed attention on one of the most enduring relationships in Ferguson's life. While their romance ended decades ago, McNally remained a confidant and supporter through her marriage into the Royal Family, her divorce, financial difficulties and years of media scrutiny.

Friends Believe McNally Planned To Keep His Promise

Speculation about McNally's estate began shortly after news of his death.

One associate told a newspaper that the first question among those who knew the pair was whether McNally had 'bailed her out for good', citing the loyalty he showed Ferguson during previous public scandals.

Another friend suggested McNally was too financially experienced to leave Ferguson unrestricted access to a large inheritance.

'No one would be surprised if he's left her a house and cash,' the source told the paper, adding that any support would likely be placed in a private trust with a regular income because he knew 'how easily she'd blow through it.'

While those claims have not been verified, they reflect a widely held view among McNally's circle that he intended to continue looking after Ferguson through his estate planning.

A Relationship That Outlasted Their Romance

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Ferguson met McNally in the early 1980s while working as a chalet girl in Verbier, Switzerland.

Twenty‑two years her senior, McNally hired her as a nanny for his two sons following the death of his first wife.

Their professional relationship developed into a romance, and the pair became familiar faces around the Formula One paddock before Ferguson met Prince Andrew.

Their relationship is reported to have ended after Ferguson gave McNally an ultimatum during the 1985 Italian Grand Prix to 'marry me or else.'

McNally chose not to marry. Within months, he drove Ferguson to a party at Windsor Castle, where she met Prince Andrew. The royal couple married the following year.

Despite the end of their relationship, McNally remained a constant presence in Ferguson's life.

Standing by Sarah During Difficult Periods

McNally did not distance himself from Ferguson during the personal and financial controversies that followed her divorce from Prince Andrew.

As the Duchess faced mounting debts and repeated public scrutiny, McNally reportedly continued to support her in private.

Most recently, after Ferguson and Prince Andrew were required to leave Royal Lodge, she is said to have stayed at McNally's £25 million ($33 million) chalet in Verbier, known by the nickname 'Cocaine Castle' because of its parties during Formula One's peak years.

One associate told the newspaper that McNally welcomed Ferguson into his home because 'he always wanted to help her.'

Friends also said the pair remained in regular contact, speaking frequently by telephone even as McNally's health deteriorated.