A daughter has described feeling as though she is losing her parents to MAGA politics after their once-moderate Republican views became increasingly dominated by Donald Trump, conspiracy theories and political arguments.

Daughter Says Parents Have Changed

The woman said her parents were previously moderate Republicans and that she was not raised in an intensely political household. She described her father as quieter and still willing to question some claims, while saying her mother had become far more committed to MAGA politics.

She said she initially hoped Trump's election victory might cause her parents to reassess some of their political beliefs. Instead, she claimed their political focus intensified.

According to her account, conversations that once centred on ordinary family matters now repeatedly return to politics. She said disagreements have even affected discussions about her child's vaccinations, with her parents continuing to send her articles despite there being no immediate vaccinations scheduled.

She also claimed she had been shouted at over the phone because of political posts she made online, prompting her to limit what her family could see on social media.

Politics Has Entered Everyday Family Conversations

The daughter said the most difficult part was not simply having different political opinions, but seeing politics dominate interactions that previously had nothing to do with elections or government.

'I pretty much never bring it up and still they bring it up constantly,' she wrote.

She claimed her parents had become increasingly negative, suspicious and quick to anger, adding that she felt they were less emotionally present during conversations.

When she felt her parents were beginning to question something, she said they would often turn to YouTube, Substack and other online sources for explanations that reinforced their existing beliefs.

One example she gave involved a warning that a political candidate would supposedly draft her brother and send him to Iran.

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Hundreds of Users Describe Similar Family Struggles

Some described gradually reducing contact rather than ending relationships immediately. Others said they had gone no-contact after repeated arguments and violations of personal boundaries.

One commenter wrote, 'The Dad I knew is not the same person I know today', while another said they had lost contact with their parents and that their children no longer had grandparents on one side of the family.

The original poster said she had already started doing something similar, describing it as an 'information diet'. Rather than immediately cutting her parents off, she said she was reducing contact depending on their behaviour.

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She Is Trying To Keep the Relationship Alive

She said there are still occasions when they can have fun together and hold normal conversations, although she believes those moments have become less frequent over time.

Some Reddit users encouraged her to establish firm boundaries, including refusing to discuss politics. Others said they had reached the point where low contact or no contact was the only option that allowed them to protect their own well-being.

'I know this is not a unique experience,' she wrote, asking for responses from others who were also trying to maintain relationships with parents whose politics had changed dramatically.

Across the discussion, users described the same uneasy choice: accept a more limited relationship, establish increasingly strict boundaries, or walk away from family members they feel they no longer recognise.