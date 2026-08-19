A Beverly Hills high school teacher has filed a lawsuit against her former school district in Los Angeles County, claiming she was unlawfully fired in November 2024 after posting a Facebook comment that blamed student bullying on 'His Majesty, King Trump' and the rhetoric surrounding Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The legal fight stems from a heated scene at Beverly Hills High School days after the 2024 presidential election, when pro-Trump students staged a victory rally on campus.

According to the lawsuit, students turned up in Make America Great Again hats, draped themselves in Trump flags and chanted slogans, while some allegedly hurled racial slurs at members of the Black Student Union and shouted 'deport all Mexicans' at their classmates.

It was that episode, and the school's handling of it, that long-time Advanced Placement history teacher Joanie Garratt says pushed her to speak out online and, she alleges, cost her the career she had built over three decades.

Veteran Teacher's 'King Trump' Post at Heart of Donald Trump Row

Court papers in the complaint describe Garratt as a Harvard-educated teacher who had worked within the Beverly Hills Unified School District for about 30 years, most recently as an AP history substitute.

Disturbed by what she says she witnessed and heard about the campus rally, she took to Facebook to criticise what she called 'bullying' by students.

In the now‑controversial post, Garratt allegedly wrote that pro-Trump teenagers had 'harassed & intimidated' their peers, tying their conduct to the broader political climate and referring to the then-president as 'His Majesty, King Trump.' The rhetoric was pointed and, in American terms, not especially unusual for social media. The fallout, however, was swift.

On 13 November 2024, just days after the election, assistant superintendent Mathew Horvath called Garratt in and told her 'the school didn't want her back in the classroom due to her Facebook post and terminated her,' the lawsuit states.

There is no suggestion in the court filing that she was accused of misconduct in the classroom itself, or of targeting any particular student by name online.

Garratt's complaint argues the district ignored its own written policies, which, she says, protect employees from punishment for their personal political views and off‑duty activities unless they break the law or breach explicit district rules.

Her legal team is leaning heavily on that point, framing the case not simply as a workplace dispute, but as a test of how far teachers can go in criticising Trump and his supporters away from school grounds.

Health Claims, District Policy and the Donald Trump Free-Speech Fight

Beyond the professional blow, Garratt says the firing triggered a cascade of health problems. The lawsuit describes panic attacks, persistent nausea, trembling hands, sleepless nights, rapid weight loss, humiliation and what she calls 'irreparable harm' to her reputation after three decades in the classroom.

Taken together, she argues, those symptoms amount to severe emotional distress directly caused by the district's decision to sack her over the Facebook post.

Her lawyer, civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone has been forthright in his assessment. In a statement, he insisted that 'Joanie's post, which criticised harassment at the rally and attributed student conduct to political rhetoric whipped up as part of Donald Trump's re-election strategy, is constitutionally protected speech.'

In other words, DeSimone is positioning the case on First Amendment terrain, arguing that a public school district cannot fire a teacher simply because it dislikes the politics expressed in a private social media comment.

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The lawsuit seeks both general and special damages, which could include compensation for lost wages, emotional harm and potential future earnings. A precise figure has not been disclosed in the filings reported so far, but the claim has been widely described as running into the millions.

Garratt previously lodged an administrative wrongful termination claim shortly after she was let go, a procedural step that often precedes full civil litigation against a public body in California.

The Beverly Hills Unified School District has been contacted for comment, according to the report, but had not publicly responded in the material cited in the complaint. There is, at this stage, no statement from Horvath or any district representative explaining why Garratt's Facebook post was treated as grounds for dismissal or addressing the alleged racial harassment at the Trump rally itself.

What remains unclear from the available documents is exactly how visible Garratt's post was to students and parents, and whether the district will argue that her language crossed into unprofessional conduct under its code of ethics.

Nothing in the reported filings confirms whether any independent inquiry into the students' behaviour took place, or whether any of the pupils accused of racist or anti-immigrant taunts faced discipline of their own.

Until those details surface in court or in official responses, much of the narrative rests on the competing accounts set out by Garratt and her legal team. Nothing is confirmed by a court ruling yet, so all allegations should be treated with a degree of caution.

The case sits at the crossroads of several fraught American debates: the rights of teachers to speak bluntly about politics; the responsibility of schools to rein in student rhetoric fuelled by national campaigns; and the enduring pull of Trump as a polarising force, even in the corridors of a wealthy California high school.