Florida's manatees are heading towards a gap in the safety net that has shielded America's most vulnerable wildlife for half a century.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Friday 17 July it is scrapping the Endangered Species Act's blanket rule, the regulation that has automatically granted newly listed threatened species the same protection from being killed, trapped or harassed that endangered species receive.

The change applies only to species listed as threatened in future, which places the Florida manatee squarely in its path because the animal's reclassification is still pending before the agency.

What the Blanket Rule Did, and What Its Repeal Changes

The regulation being rescinded dates to 1975 and worked as a legal default. Any species newly designated as threatened automatically received protection against 'take', a term the statute defines expansively to cover harassing, harming, pursuing, hunting, shooting, wounding, killing, trapping, capturing or collecting an animal.

Under the new approach, that default disappears. The Fish and Wildlife Service must instead draft a tailored rule for each newly listed threatened species, setting out which protections apply, and species will carry no automatic safeguards while officials do so.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum framed the move as a return to statutory first principles. 'We are following the original intent of the law, looking at the facts on the ground and listening to local voices when making decisions under the Endangered Species Act,' he said in the department's announcement, which argued the blanket rule had wrongly treated threatened species as though they were endangered.

The department said a threatened species would now be 'appropriately treated as threatened'. The rule has a longer history than Interior's account suggests.

It survived for more than four decades, was revoked during President Donald Trump's first term, restored under President Joe Biden, and has now been revoked a second time.

A companion rule issued the same day requires the agency to weigh the economic costs of designating critical habitat, something it previously had discretion to consider or ignore.

The Pending Reclassification That Would Put Manatees in Scope

Manatees enter the story through a proposal that has not yet been finalised. The Fish and Wildlife Service declined to upgrade the West Indian manatee to endangered status and instead proposed splitting the species into two subspecies, designating the Antillean manatee of Caribbean waters as endangered and the Florida manatee as threatened.

Because the Florida manatee is currently covered by the older West Indian manatee listing, it keeps its existing protections for now, and the repeal does not immediately apply to it. Should the subspecies split be finalised, however, the Florida manatee would count as a newly listed threatened species and would not automatically inherit take protections under the Act.

The timing troubles biologists because the population is under strain. Preliminary state figures show 392 manatees have died in Florida so far this year, 72 of them in collisions with boats, and the animals are still recovering from the mass starvation event that followed widespread seagrass loss along the Atlantic coast earlier this decade.

The Layered Laws That Still Make Killing a Manatee a Crime

One point deserves emphasis, because the rollback has been widely misunderstood. Killing a manatee remains illegal regardless of what happens under the Endangered Species Act, and would stay illegal even if the reclassification proceeds and no tailored rule is written.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 independently prohibits harassing, hunting, capturing or killing any marine mammal in United States waters, and manatees fall within it.

Florida law adds a second layer through the Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978, which declares the state a refuge for the animals and makes it unlawful to annoy, molest, harass, disturb, injure, capture or kill one. Both statutes sit outside the rule Interior has just rewritten.

What the repeal removes is a federal backstop rather than the whole legal edifice, and conservationists argue the loss still matters because Endangered Species Act protections carry stronger habitat provisions and federal enforcement machinery that the other laws do not fully replicate.

Conservation Groups Move To Block the Rules in Court

Litigation began within days. The Centre for Biological Diversity has filed a motion challenging the repeal as part of an existing 2025 case in the US District Court in Montana, a lawsuit originally brought by the Property and Environment Research Centre and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation against the Biden administration's restoration of the rule.

'The Trump administration wants to leave our country's threatened species, from grizzly bears to Upper Missouri River grayling, without the critical protections they need to survive,' said Noah Greenwald, the group's endangered species co-director. 'We're hopeful a judge will stop this.'

Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States, has also announced it will sue. Its action fund president Sara Amundson called the decision 'an utter abdication of the federal government's responsibility to protect America's wildlife', while Earthjustice attorney Clay Samford said the decision 'defies the intent of the Endangered Species Act and common sense', warning that species would sit unprotected while the paperwork was written.

The manatees grazing in Florida's springs this winter are safe under three separate laws, and the argument now is over how many of those laws they will still have when the next generation arrives.