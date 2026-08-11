Lottery fever has officially gripped the United States as the Powerball jackpot 10 August winning numbers $975 million prizes remains unclaimed, triggering a massive rollover that pushes the grand prize to nearly one billion dollars.

Following Monday night's highly anticipated drawing, where the winning combination of 6, 37, 54, 55, and 64—paired with the red Powerball 10—failed to produce a jackpot winner, the total surged to an estimated $975 million for the upcoming Wednesday draw.

This explosive growth marks the eighth-largest prize in the history of the game and represents the single biggest Powerball jackpot of 2026.

While the top prize continues to elude hopeful players, the drawing successfully minted several new millionaires across the country, with three tickets in Tennessee, California, and Maryland matching all five white balls to secure seven-figure payouts.

As casual observers and seasoned players alike scramble to secure their entries, the psychological threshold of a 'billion-dollar' jackpot nears, fueling unprecedented anticipation and nationwide ticket sales ahead of the next scheduled event.

Cape Cod Shops Sell Three Winning Lottery Numbers Tickets

Although the jackpot stayed out of reach, three players on Cape Cod in Massachusetts still saw a sizeable return from those lottery numbers. State lottery officials said tickets sold at Marstons Mills Cash Market in Marstons Mills, Gray Gables Market in Bourne and Express Mart in the Teaticket area of Falmouth each matched enough numbers to secure a $50,000 prize.

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None of those Cape Cod tickets hit the all-important red Powerball 10 alongside the full white-ball sequence, but they came close enough to qualify for the game's smaller tier. For the shop owners, even that can mean a bump in footfall and a small slice of reflected glory. Retailers that sell winning tickets typically receive a bonus, and local media attention rarely hurts business.

The official lottery numbers drawn on Monday were 6, 37, 54, 55 and 64, with 10 as the Powerball, and a Power Play multiplier of 3. That multiplier only applies when players pay extra for the option, boosting non-jackpot winnings by a factor printed on a separate ball. It did not change the outcome of the top prize, which still demands all five main numbers plus the Powerball in one line.

Even without a jackpot winner, the draw created several new millionaires. A ticket sold in Tennessee matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, which lifted the usual $1 million 'match five' prize to $2 million. Two other tickets, one in California and one in Maryland, also matched the five main numbers, each worth $1 million. None of these tickets included the correct Powerball 10.

Rising Stakes After 10 August Lottery Numbers Go Unclaimed

When no one hits the jackpot with the exact lottery numbers; Powerball's rules send the top prize higher for the next drawing. With Monday's $905 million still untouched, officials now estimate Wednesday night's jackpot at $975 million, with a cash value of roughly $422.3 million before taxes.

Organisers say that makes it the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history and the biggest Powerball jackpot so far in 2026. If nobody matches the full set of numbers again, it will cross the psychological threshold into a 'billion-dollar' jackpot, the kind of figure that tends to push casual observers into buying tickets just in case.

There is, inevitably, a gap between the headline figure and what a winner would actually see. The near-billion total assumes a 30-year annuity paid out in instalments.

Most winners, historically, opt for the lower one-off cash payout listed at $422.3 million, from which federal and, in many states, local taxes are deducted. None of this is in dispute, though the exact after-tax haul would depend on where the winning ticket is sold and the winner's personal situation.

Officials have not released any identifying details about the Cape Cod $50,000 winners or the three million-dollar-plus tickets, which is standard practice at this stage. In many US states, lottery winners' names ultimately become public record, but that disclosure typically comes after tickets are claimed and verified.

The odds of anyone hitting all six lottery numbers in a Powerball draw are extraordinarily long.

Those odds are not quoted in the material provided for this report, so they cannot be independently confirmed here, but the repeated rollovers and relatively few jackpot winners over the years underline how unlikely a perfect match is.

It may be worth stressing that nothing about who might win on Wednesday, or when the next jackpot will finally fall, is confirmed yet, so any speculation on timing should be taken with a grain of salt.

The story of the 10 August draw is one of near misses and rising stakes. Three Cape Cod players wake up thousands of dollars richer.

Three other tickets scattered across Tennessee, California and Maryland have quietly joined the millionaires' club. And somewhere out there, millions of people are already thinking about which six lottery numbers they will choose before Wednesday night.

As ticket holders prepare for Wednesday, lottery officials remind all participants to play responsibly while keeping a close eye on their chosen digits, as the next draw could potentially break the billion-dollar barrier.