More than 96 per cent of parents secured their first-choice primary school place for September 2026, while over 99 per cent received one of their top three preferences, according to North Somerset Council.

But behind the headline figures are families whose lives do not fit neatly into the admissions framework.

One North Somerset mother is now appealing her daughter's reception place after the child, who has attended her preferred school's preschool for more than two years, was denied a place, while other children living marginally closer were admitted.

Her daughter had already established friendships, routines, and familiarity within the school environment. Yet under current admissions criteria, nursery attendance carried no formal weighting.

'We're part of the small percentage people don't really talk about,' the mother said. 'The system works statistically, but that doesn't mean it works for every family.'

In England, school admissions are largely governed by the School Admissions Code, which prioritises looked-after children, sibling links and distance from the school. Local authorities and academy trusts can apply their own oversubscription criteria, but most follow similar models centred heavily around geography.

Modern Families, Traditional Criteria

For many parents, however, modern family life is more complicated than postcode radius.

According to a 2017 YouGov poll commissioned by Age UK, two-fifths of grandparents over the age of 50, around five million people, regularly provide childcare for their grandchildren. Meanwhile, 2021 ONS data shows dual-income households are now the norm in the UK, with around 74 per cent of couple families with dependent children having both parents in employment.

The North Somerset mother argues these realities are being overlooked. Her daughter's grandparents help provide childcare during the working week, making the preferred school logistically central to the family's routine. Yet neither grandparents' locations nor parents' workplaces are considered within allocation decisions.

She also questions whether long-term preschool attendance should hold greater significance.

'At four years old, children already build attachments, friendships and familiarity,' she said. 'It feels strange that a child can spend years within a school community but still effectively start again elsewhere because another family lives a fraction closer.'

Why Nursery Attendance Carries No Guarantee

The issue is not unique to North Somerset. Admissions policies across England frequently state that attending a school nursery does not guarantee a reception place. In oversubscribed schools, distance often becomes the deciding factor between families separated by only small geographical margins.

Education experts have long debated whether admissions systems should better account for social and practical realities, though critics warn that introducing factors such as parental employment or childcare arrangements could create subjectivity and disadvantage families without access to flexible working or extended support networks. Others argue that the current system, while imperfect, remains one of the fairest ways to distribute limited places.

North Somerset Council's allocation figures suggest the vast majority of families are satisfied with outcomes. Yet campaigners and parents say headline percentages can obscure the emotional and logistical impact on those who narrowly miss out.

The Reality of School Appeals

School admissions appeals are notoriously difficult to win. Nationally, only around 9.7 per cent of infant appeals, including reception places, were successful in 2025, according to government admissions data.

The mother also questioned whether the appeals process itself allows families to fully communicate the realities behind their applications. She described the written submission section as restrictive, arguing that reducing complex childcare arrangements, work schedules and family logistics into a limited character count felt inadequate.

For families already navigating work schedules, childcare pressures and rising living costs, the process can feel daunting.

The North Somerset mother says her appeal is not solely about her own daughter's place, but about whether admissions frameworks have kept pace with how parenting has evolved.

'Families don't live the way they did decades ago,' she said. 'More parents work full time. More grandparents help raise children. Nursery is often effectively the start of a child's school journey. But the system still seems built around a much older model of family life.'

As pressure on school places continues in some areas of England, debates around fairness, flexibility and accessibility are likely to intensify. Writing in Schools Week, Orion Education chief executive Simon Garrill argued that school admissions remain a key area for reform, warning: 'If we're serious about equity, admissions can't be the blind spot.'

For most families, allocation day brought relief. For those within the overlooked minority, it felt far less like a success story.