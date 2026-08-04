Scott Eastwood has revealed that his agents urged him not to appear in Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams music video, warning that being associated with the pop star and her devoted fanbase could have lasting consequences.

Speaking on a recent podcast, the actor said Swift personally called him to offer the role, despite the pair never having met before, and described how his representatives believed accepting it would be a mistake.

Eastwood starred opposite Swift in the cinematic 2015 music video for Wildest Dreams, one of the defining visuals from her 1989 era. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the production cast the pair as Hollywood actors filming a sweeping romance set in 1950s Africa. More than a decade later, Eastwood is revisiting how unexpectedly the opportunity arrived and why those closest to him initially wanted him to turn it down.

Scott Eastwood Recalls Taylor Swift's Unexpected Phone Call

Speaking about the experience, Eastwood said the invitation came directly from Swift herself rather than through industry representatives.

'She picked up the phone and called me. She was like, "Hey, this is Taylor Swift,"' he recalled, explaining that the call came from an unknown number. According to Eastwood, Swift pitched the project as something inspired by Out of Africa, describing it as a cinematic film rather than a conventional music video.

Scott Eastwood says Taylor Swift called him out of nowhere for Wildest Dreams and his agents begged him not to do it



"The stakes of even dating Taylor Swift is you could have a song written...you could have the Swifties love or hate you forever until the end of time"



"She… pic.twitter.com/5o0CoY3vcu — CreativeDude (@creativeburne) August 3, 2026

That vision immediately caught his attention. Eastwood said large-scale music videos of that kind had become increasingly rare, adding that only a handful of artists, including Swift, still had the resources and creative freedom to produce them.

His enthusiasm, however, was not shared by his management team.

'I remember telling my agents and none of them wanted me. They were like, "This is a bad idea,"' Eastwood said. He explained they worried less about the production itself than the attention that inevitably followed Swift, joking that even dating the singer carried the risk of inspiring a song and earning either lifelong admiration or criticism from 'the Swifties'.

Wildest Dreams Became One of Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Videos

Eastwood's latest comments echo remarks he has made in previous interviews. Shortly after the video's release, he revealed that his agents had questioned why he would want to become 'Taylor Swift's boy toy', advice he ultimately ignored because he believed the opportunity was worth taking.

The decision proved significant. Released in 2015, Wildest Dreams became one of the standout videos from Swift's blockbuster 1989 album, blending classic Hollywood glamour with an original storyline about two actors whose romance happened both on and off a film set. The production later surpassed one billion views on YouTube, cementing its place among the singer's most-watched visual releases.

The video also attracted attention for another reason. Its closing credits stated that Swift would donate all proceeds from the production to the African Parks Foundation of America in support of wildlife conservation.

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Eastwood has consistently spoken positively about working with Swift. In earlier interviews, he described her as 'the best' and praised both her professionalism and work ethic, saying he never regretted ignoring his agents' advice.

His latest recollection adds another behind-the-scenes detail to a music video that continues to resonate with fans years after its release. To date, it is still one of the most recognisable collaborations of Swift's 1989 era, despite early fears that stepping into her world might come with more attention than any actor would bargain for.