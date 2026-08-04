Kelly Osbourne has shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts widely interpreted by fans as referring to former fiancé Sid Wilson, including one appearing to call for child support, days after reports claimed the longtime Slipknot member had been removed from the band.

The posts, shared on 3 August, arrived amid renewed attention on the couple's separation and unconfirmed reports that Wilson was no longer part of Slipknot after more than 25 years with the group. Osbourne and Wilson share a son, Sidney, and ended their engagement earlier this year after several years together. Neither Osbourne nor Wilson directly addressed one another by name in the latest posts.

Kelly Osbourne's Slipknot Post Raises the Temperature

The first of several Instagram Stories shared by Osbourne centred on accountability and betrayal. 'Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence. It's distraction,' one post read.

Another added, 'When the mask slips, they don't face the mirror, they throw it at someone else.' In a later post, Osbourne appeared to express frustration with an unnamed individual.

'Wake the f**k up and take some responsibility,' she wrote, before saying she wanted to focus on raising her son peacefully. The final message drew the greatest attention.

'I want my dogs back and all my possessions,' she wrote, before adding, 'Oh, yeah, and maybe some child support?'

Osbourne did not identify who the messages were directed towards, although many fans interpreted them as referring to Wilson given their recent split and shared parenting responsibilities. She also reposted several quotes discussing honesty, personal responsibility and protecting one's peace, themes that prompted further online speculation about the state of the former couple's relationship.

Slipknot Reports Add to Public Attention

The posts came only days after reports claimed Wilson had been removed from Slipknot.

Read more Sid Wilson Kicked Out: Why Was Kelly Osbourne's Ex Reportedly Removed From Slipknot Permanently? Sid Wilson Kicked Out: Why Was Kelly Osbourne's Ex Reportedly Removed From Slipknot Permanently?

According to reports published on 31 July, the DJ and keyboardist had allegedly been informed he was no longer part of the band after more than two decades.

A follow-up report suggested the decision stemmed from internal issues that had reportedly developed over time rather than a single incident. However, neither Wilson nor Slipknot has publicly confirmed those reports.

The band's silence has left Wilson's status uncertain. Adding to the speculation, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root posted a brief message on Instagram Stories urging fans not to jump to conclusions.

'Don't believe everything you read,' Root wrote. 'Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information.' Root did not mention Wilson by name or directly address the reports.

A Relationship Already Under Strain

Osbourne and Wilson first met during Ozzfest in 1999 before beginning a romantic relationship years later. They welcomed their son, Sidney, in 2022 and later became engaged.

The engagement ended earlier this year, although neither has publicly discussed the reasons behind the separation in detail. Since then, both have largely remained quiet about their personal lives, making Osbourne's recent Instagram posts her most direct public comments since the split, even though she stopped short of naming Wilson.

At present, there is no official confirmation that Osbourne's messages were intended for Wilson, and there has been no public response from him regarding either the Instagram posts or the reported changes to his position within Slipknot.

Similarly, the band's reported decision has not been confirmed through an official statement. Until either party comments directly, the posts remain open to interpretation, while the reported changes surrounding Wilson's career and his relationship with Osbourne continue to attract significant attention from fans.