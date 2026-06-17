A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump administration to restore hundreds of exhibits on slavery, climate change, and civil rights stripped from America's national parks, setting up an election‑year legal clash over what millions of visitors are allowed to learn about their own history.

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary on 4 July 2026, a legal battle over what Americans are permitted to learn at their own national monuments has escalated into a direct confrontation between the judiciary and the White House. On 12 June 2026, US District Judge Angel Kelley of the District of Massachusetts issued a 63-page preliminary injunction, ordering the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service to reinstate all interpretive materials removed since 20 May 2025.

The administration appealed on 16 June, filing both a notice of appeal with the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston and a motion to pause the ruling, moves that set the stage for a legal battle that could extend well beyond the 4 July deadline Kelley imposed.

A Campaign To Rewrite The Parks

The removals began in earnest following President Donald Trump's executive order of March 2025, titled Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, which directed the Interior Department to remove exhibits or materials at federally managed parks, monuments and memorials deemed to 'inappropriately disparage Americans past or living'. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum operationalised that order through Secretary's Order 3431 on 20 May 2025, directing National Park Service staff to identify and strip content that did not conform to the administration's preferred historical narrative.

The consequences were immediate and extensive. On 22 January 2026, park staff dismantled the 'Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation' exhibit at the President's House Site in Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, a memorial that had stood for more than 15 years and documented the nine people enslaved by George Washington during his presidency.

The names of those nine individuals remained carved into a cement wall, but the surrounding interpretive panels were removed, leaving empty brick walls. The Organisation of American Historians condemned the removal as an act of erasure at one of the nation's most symbolically significant sites.

Beyond Philadelphia, National Park Service staff removed materials from at least 25 sites across nearly as many states. Climate science panels were taken down at Glacier National Park in Montana, where exhibits had documented measurable glacier retreat. Displays on climate threats were removed at Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Three panels at the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston, covering women's suffrage, African American rights and an 1846 quote describing the monument as a 'bitter mockery' for the enslaved, were stripped from the site. Materials on Indigenous peoples were removed at Acadia National Park in Maine, and a Pride flag image was erased from Arizona's Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore displays mentioning slavery and climate change in national parks.



The Trump administration had spent the last year removing such content, claiming it "inappropriately disparaged Americans." pic.twitter.com/ISVsGZV1kv — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 17, 2026

Six Groups Drag The Government Into Court

In February 2026, a coalition of six non‑profit organisations – the National Parks Conservation Association, the American Association for State and Local History, the Association of National Park Rangers (ANPR), the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, the Society for Experiential Graphic Design and the Union of Concerned Scientists – filed suit against the Interior Department in federal court in Boston.

Their complaint alleged that the administration was engaged in a 'sustained campaign to erase history and undermine science' in violation of the National Park Service Organic Act, the National Park Service Centennial Act and the National Parks Omnibus Management Act, federal statutes requiring the Park Service to manage sites for the public benefit, including their educational function.

The Interior Department moved to dismiss the case, arguing the plaintiffs lacked legal standing on the grounds that the government owns the park signs. Judge Kelley denied that motion. She found that the coalition had standing because its member organisations had been forced to divert significant staff time and financial resources to track, document and respond to the removals, constituting direct, measurable harm.

Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, said in a statement following the ruling: 'National parks are not propaganda tools, nor should they be used for partisan purposes. They exist to preserve and interpret the full American story, not just the parts that make some politicians comfortable.'

The regime tried to use a "white-out pen" on American history by stripping exhibits about slavery, civil rights, and women’s suffrage from national parks. A federal judge just ordered every single sign put back by July 3. Read the ruling: 👇https://t.co/TELyr4FaLt pic.twitter.com/TlG3DLbw25 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 15, 2026

Judge's Stinging Ruling And Swift White House Fightback

In her ruling, Judge Kelley wrote that the administration's actions amounted to telling 'half‑truths' under the guise of promoting American dignity, and that its efforts were designed to 'rewrite the Nation's history with a white‑out pen'. She ordered full restoration within 21 days, a deadline she explicitly tied to the nation's 250th anniversary, writing that because the administration had deemed it important to strip the parks of what she called 'undeniable truths' ahead of the anniversary, it was equally important that shared history be 'honestly told and fully restored by the 250th Anniversary to properly honour the remarkable achievements of the United States'.

The government was also required to file weekly progress reports with the court.

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The Interior Department's response was immediate. Spokesperson Katie Martin dismissed Kelley as a 'liberal activist judge' and said the department would examine its appeal options. On 16 June, the government filed its notice of appeal with the First Circuit and a motion to stay Kelley's order, meaning to block it from taking effect while the appeal proceeds. That motion was set to be heard on 18 June 2026. Bill Wade, executive director of ANPR and one of the plaintiffs, told Outside magazine that the coalition would file opposition to the stay motion as quickly as possible.

Legal observers note the appeal faces significant uncertainty. Constitutional law expert Christopher Owens warned that even if the government eventually wins in the appellate courts, the process could take a year or longer. 'The court will need to set a briefing schedule, receive briefs, hold oral argument, and write a decision,' he said, 'and there's no set deadline for any of that.'