Reality television personality Sidney Starr has been arrested in Georgia after police charged her with multiple felony offences connected to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Hapeville Police said Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested on Sunday, 2 August, at the Embassy Suites on International Boulevard before being transferred to Fulton County Jail, where public booking records indicate she remains in custody. Authorities have released only limited information because the case involves a juvenile.

Hapeville Police Confirm Sidney Starr Arrest in Georgia

According to a statement issued by the Hapeville Police Department, Starr was arrested on allegations involving a minor. Police said she faces 'multiple felony offences related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.'

Fulton County Jail records cited in multiple reports list charges including aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery involving a child under the age of 16. Those charges have been filed, but they remain allegations that have not been tested in court.

Police have not released further details about the alleged incident, the circumstances leading to the arrest or the identity of the complainant. In its statement, the department said, 'Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency.'

Officials have referred further enquiries to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, which is expected to oversee any prosecution. The investigation remains in its early stages, and court records currently provide little information beyond the listed charges.

Authorities have not disclosed when the alleged offences occurred or whether they involve a single complainant or multiple incidents. No probable cause affidavit or additional charging documents outlining the allegations had been publicly released at the time of writing.

It is also unclear whether Starr has retained legal representation or appeared before a judge following her arrest. As with all criminal proceedings, the filing of charges does not constitute a finding of guilt, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sidney Starr's Television Career

Before her arrest, Starr built a public profile through reality television and social media. She has appeared on programmes including Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies ATL, Baddies South, Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Atlanta Plastic, Botched, and the Fox drama series Star.

Her television appearances and online presence helped establish her as a recognisable personality within reality entertainment.

Earlier in her career, Starr also attracted widespread media attention after falsely claiming to have had a relationship with rapper Chingy, a statement she later acknowledged was untrue. The episode generated significant publicity at the time and remains one of the defining moments associated with her early rise to prominence.

Following news of the arrest, some reports circulated claiming Starr had denied the allegations and urged people not to use the case to make broader statements about transgender people. However, those remarks have not been independently verified through court filings or an official statement issued directly by Starr or an attorney acting on her behalf.

At the time of publication, neither Starr nor a legal representative had publicly responded to the charges through a verified statement.

What Happens Next in Sidney Starr Case

Responsibility for the case now rests with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, which will determine how the prosecution proceeds. Future court filings are expected to provide greater detail about the allegations, the evidence supporting the charges and Starr's legal response.

Read more 10 Photos of Jude Bellingham's Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro: Model Opens Up About Ill Mom and Late Dad 10 Photos of Jude Bellingham's Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro: Model Opens Up About Ill Mom and Late Dad

Because the investigation involves a juvenile, many aspects of the proceedings may remain subject to confidentiality protections under Georgia law. For now, the publicly confirmed facts are limited.

Police have confirmed Starr's arrest, Fulton County booking records list multiple felony charges, and authorities have stated that they will release no further information while protecting the identity and privacy of the juvenile involved.

As the case progresses through the courts, additional filings and hearings are expected to clarify the allegations and the prosecution's evidence. Until then, the charges remain allegations that have not yet been adjudicated by a court.