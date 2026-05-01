Scottish influencer Rachel Kerr, who has gone missing since 26 April, was found safe in Morocco. However, as soon as she recovered in an apartment in Agadir, reports of her being arrested or detained went viral.

According to some unconfirmed media claims, Kerr was questioned by the officials near a Carrefour supermarket on or around 29 April. However, Moroccan authorities have rejected that claim, saying that the 31-year-old was located safely without any 'arrest.'

Where the 'Arrest' Claims Came From

Confusion began after local reports from Moroccan outlet Le Desk and STV News suggested Kerr had been picked up and questioned by police near a supermarket in Agadir. These claims were widely circulated, prompting speculation that she had been detained.

Read more What Really Happened to Rachel Kerr in Morocco? Inside the Scottish Influencer's Disappearance Drama After Being Found What Really Happened to Rachel Kerr in Morocco? Inside the Scottish Influencer's Disappearance Drama After Being Found

However, no official statement supports that version of events. Authorities have not confirmed any arrest, charge or formal detention. Instead, the available evidence points to a routine police interaction as part of a missing person inquiry.

Police Say She Was Traced, Not Detained

According to the Agadir Police Prefecture, Kerr was located using national databases after her family raised the alarm on 27 April. Officers traced her to an apartment in the city, where she was found safe.

Police have stated clearly that she left the hotel of her own accord and was not subjected to any attack, violence, or threat to her physical safety. She remains in Morocco under normal circumstances and has been in contact with her family.

The investigation is expected to close without further action, as officials say there is no criminal aspect to the case.

Timeline of Disappearance After Night Out

Kerr had been in Morocco since late March, and her last social media activity was on 13 April, when she posted images from Agadir Marina. She had been staying at the Caribbean Village Agadir during a work trip focused on travel content.

Kerr was last seen in the early hours of 25 April, leaving the SMART Nightclub, before checking out of her hotel later that morning.

Her phone was then switched off, and she did not respond to messages, prompting concern from relatives. A public appeal was issued on 28 April as efforts to locate her intensified.

She was traced within days in Morocco.

Concerns Raised Before She Was Found

Friends had described Kerr as vulnerable in the days leading up to her disappearance, with reports she had run out of money after leaving her accommodation. One friend who travelled to Agadir to assist in the search said there were fears for her well-being, saying she might be 'in mental crisis and a danger to herself.'

Those concerns contributed to the urgency of the response, though authorities have not confirmed any underlying issues.

Meanwhile, Kerr has not made a public statement since being found. Updates have come from family members, who confirmed she is safe and thanked those who shared appeals online.

'Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of her family. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share and provide support and information,' one of her relatives wrote on Facebook.