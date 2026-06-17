US President Donald Trump has sparked renewed discussion about his health after appearing with a noticeable mark on his left hand during the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Photographs taken during a working session with world leaders on Tuesday showed Trump, who turned 80 on 14 June, giving a thumbs-up while displaying a crescent-shaped mark on the back of his left hand. The visible discolouration quickly drew attention online, where images circulated widely and prompted speculation about its possible cause.

Wild Theories and Comments

Read more Donald Trump Sparks Frantic Health Panic After Close-Up Reveals Bizarrely 'Inflamed' Hand Donald Trump Sparks Frantic Health Panic After Close-Up Reveals Bizarrely 'Inflamed' Hand

The latest mark appeared on the opposite hand to the bruising that has frequently been visible on Trump's right hand over the past year. Observers also noted that his right hand appeared to be covered with makeup during appearances at the summit, a practice that has previously attracted public scrutiny.

The White House had not issued an immediate public explanation regarding the new mark as images spread across social media. However, it unsurprisingly generated an array of wild theories and comments on the internet.

'This is what happens after your skin been around for 80 years, we need to send our grandpas to their love ones where they are nurtured and loved and well taken care of not to the White House,' an X user said.

'That's a skin-tear caused by an accidental sideways pull2 elderly, friable skin. Old ppl's skin is VERY thin &just doesn't snap back th way it used2. U can see there's a huge circular bruise beneath, "disguised" w/make-up. Looks like it's healing, tho,' so that's good,' one user remarked.

'They are covering the bruising. They really need better make up artists. Where's Hegseth? We need his makeup trailer. Maybe they can help this corrupt p******** r***** felon cover his wounds that Dr's say is healthy,' another one commented.

Trump spotted with unusual new mark on hand https://t.co/CISfQF0gzK — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 16, 2026

Trump's Health Has Been An Issue

In recent months, the White House has attributed visible bruising to Trump's regular use of aspirin and his extensive schedule of public engagements involving handshakes. Earlier this year, after photographs from the World Economic Forum in Davos showed bruising on his left hand, officials said the president had accidentally struck a table and that his daily aspirin regimen made him more susceptible to bruising.

Trump later echoed that explanation, saying aspirin use could lead to minor bruising.

Nevertheless, questions about the president's health have persisted throughout his second term. Public attention often focused on visible physical changes and occasional appearances that critics and commentators have scrutinised.

During one bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, some observers pointed to signs of fatigue, including a reportedly hoarse voice and visible swelling around the ankles, further fuelling online debate about the president's condition. However, no official medical concerns were announced by the White House, which has consistently maintained that Trump remains fit for office.

While social media users have offered numerous theories about the new mark, no evidence has emerged linking it to any undisclosed medical condition. As with previous episodes involving bruising on the president's hands, the photographs have garnered intense public discussion but little confirmed information beyond the explanations already provided by Trump and his aides.