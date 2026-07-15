A declassified Pentagon-era memo has sparked fresh controversy after researchers claimed it reveals the US military believed it could predict when UFOs would return nearly 80 years ago. The document, dated December 1948, contains language referring to a recurring cycle of 'Flying Discs' and an 'imminent' new wave of sightings.

While the memo has reignited speculation that the Pentagon possessed advance knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena the claims remain the subject of intense debate and have not been officially endorsed by the US government.

Pentagon Expected More UFO Sightings

Renewed interest centres on a memorandum dated 13 December 1948 from the Commander of the Fifth Naval District.

The document references an earlier notice issued on 4 November 1948 by the Chief of Naval Operations after receiving intelligence from Major General Charles P. Cabell, then Director of Intelligence for the US Air Force.

Its wording has attracted widespread attention because it states: 'A cycle of reappearance of "Flying Discs" is becoming apparent.'

The memo then adds: 'A new interval is imminent.'

Researchers behind the investigation argue those two sentences fundamentally change the long-held belief that the military remained confused by reports of unidentified flying objects during the late 1940s.

According to their interpretation, the military had moved beyond simply collecting reports and had begun preparing for future waves of unexplained aerial activity.

The memo itself does not explain how such conclusions were reached, nor does it confirm the origin or nature of the reported objects.

Earlier Pentagon Documents

The December 1948 memo is only one part of a wider collection of declassified military records that researchers say supports their argument.

Attention has also focused on the well-known Twining Memo, issued in September 1947 by Lieutenant General Nathan F. Twining.

In that document, Twining concluded that the reported phenomenon was 'something real and not visionary or fictitious.'

The memo also suggested some reported objects displayed flight characteristics that appeared beyond the capabilities of known aircraft at the time.

Further records from December 1947 show intelligence officials continued to collect and analyse reports of unusual aerial sightings from across the United States. Researchers believe these earlier investigations eventually allowed senior military officials to recognise what they describe as repeating cycles of UFO activity.

Their theory proposes that this evolved into an unofficial prediction framework, enabling the Pentagon to anticipate future increases in sightings.

Sightings Matched the Pentagon's Predicted Timeline

Supporters of the theory argue that events during late 1948 appear to match the timeframe outlined in the Navy memo.

One of the most frequently cited incidents occurred on 23 November 1948, when US Air Force pilot Captain Hugh Slater reportedly observed a reddish object while flying near Munich, Germany.

Ground radar allegedly tracked the object at high altitude, while weather officials reportedly ruled out ordinary atmospheric explanations.

During the same October and November period, reports of mysterious green fireballs also began emerging over New Mexico, including near sensitive military facilities at Los Alamos and Sandia.

According to historical UFO researcher Edward J. Ruppelt, the sightings rapidly increased and were accompanied by additional reports from other parts of the United States.

Modern Events Have Added Fresh Questions

Supporters highlight reports of unexplained drone activity over military facilities in New Jersey and New York during autumn 2024.

Shortly before those reports emerged, then Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the Pentagon's Replicator 2 initiative would prioritise countering small uncrewed aerial systems around critical military installations. Researchers argue the timing resembles the military alerts issued before the reported UFO wave of late 1948.

No official evidence has linked the 2024 drone reports to unidentified aerial phenomena or to any historical prediction system. The declassified memo has nevertheless reignited public fascination with one of the most enduring mysteries in modern history.