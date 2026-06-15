Donald Trump's 80th birthday UFC spectacle at the White House has reignited questions about the president's health after viewers homed in on what they described as a 'visibly discoloured' hand and a possible bruise on his face on Sunday, 14 June.

The concerns flared online after footage of Donald Trump standing on the South Lawn balcony and beside UFC chief executive Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington was shared across social media.

Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Becomes The Star Of His UFC Birthday

The UFC Freedom 250 card, staged in a temporary octagon on the South Lawn despite forecasts of severe weather, was supposed to be a made‑for‑TV show of strength. Trump, now 80, sat ringside in front of a crowd that included billionaire backers, fighters and right‑wing influencers, watching as mixed martial arts bouts played out metres away.

Yet it was his left hand, not the fighters' faces, that many viewers were staring at. Close‑up images from the night showed the back of Trump's hand appearing dark, mottled and caked in what looked like concealer, according to critics who posted screenshots.

'Trump, his hand visibly discolored, looks every bit of 80 as he poses with Dana White,' journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, alongside one image.

Trump, his hand visibly discolored, looks every bit of 80 as he poses with Dana White pic.twitter.com/uBvYlXs8WF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared another photograph with the caption: 'Totally normal... if you are one of the fighters who just completed 3 rounds.'

Trump’s hand this evening at the UFC fight.



Totally normal… if you are one of the fighters who just completed 3 rounds. pic.twitter.com/RzH8UZZsGi — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 15, 2026

Social media users piled in with their own theories. 'Now you know why he salutes rather than placing his hand on where his heart is supposed to be,' one suggested, arguing he was trying to hide bruising. Another asked bluntly: 'Is that a bruise and a bump on his cheek?'

Donald Trump's Team Insists Health Is 'Perfect'

Trump's aides, for their part, have tried to swat away the mounting questions as overblown. After similar images of a heavily made‑up hand at a Cabinet meeting in late May, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: 'President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.'

'The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,' Ingle said. 'President Trump's commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.'

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Previously, his team has suggested that the discoloration is the result of that constant handshaking. Critics have pointed out that bruising and thick make‑up have been spotted on both hands at different times, which makes the explanation look a bit thin.

His intensive aspirin regimen has also been mentioned in coverage as a possible contributor.

On the medical record, Trump's physician Dr Sean Barbabella has repeatedly tried to draw a firm line under doubts. According to reports cited in the coverage, Trump spent three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in May, undergoing a CT scan, cardiac imaging, cancer screenings and other tests, with input from 22 specialists.

In that assessment, Barbabella said the president was in good health and that his 'cognitive and physical performance are excellent.'

Trump later boasted that everything had come back 'PERFECTLY' for him. The report also noted he weighed 238lb, up 14lb from his April 2025 check‑up, and that his heart rate had risen by 11 beats per minute.

Donald Trump Keeps Nodding Off As Questions Grow

The awkward detail, for the White House, is that images of Trump apparently nodding off keep surfacing alongside these bulletproof medical letters.

Last month, he appeared to fall asleep during a televised Cabinet meeting shortly after his Walter Reed appointment. Commentators seized on the footage as evidence that the schedule, or something else, was catching up with him.

On 8 June, Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, watching from behind bullet‑proof glass in a stadium suite while eating pizza and fries. Again, cameras seemed to catch him with his eyes closed for a prolonged period.

'The only game the Knicks lost in the Finals is the one Trump went to and fell asleep at... should be a lesson to all teams thinking of inviting that jinx to their game,' one viewer posted on X after the Spurs beat the Knicks.

The White House has not responded in the material provided to fresh questions about the latest bruising and make‑up at the UFC event.

Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he is in good shape, while his doctor and White House aides have issued a series of glowing medical updates over the past year.

At the same time, he has faced a steady stream of scrutiny over his stamina and appearance, from reports of falling asleep at public events to the repeated appearance of bruising and heavy make‑up on his hands.