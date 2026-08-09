The next major 'Game of Thrones' story will bring Aegon the Conqueror and his sister‑wives to the big screen for the first time, and with Warner Bros. confirming a 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest' movie, fans are already asking one question: who will play Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen?

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed a 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest' movie, putting one of the most important chapters in Westerosi history on the big screen. A recent update has also renewed speculation about when the project could arrive, with 2028 emerging as a possible best‑case release window.

However, no cast members have been officially announced yet, meaning the identities of the three central Targaryens remain one of the franchise's biggest unanswered questions.

Who Could Play Aegon the Conqueror?

Aegon I Targaryen, better known as Aegon the Conqueror, is one of the most important figures in the history of Westeros.

Unlike Daenerys Targaryen or the members of the Targaryen family seen in 'House of the Dragon', Aegon lived roughly 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones'. He arrived in Westeros with his sisters and wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, riding three dragons: Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar and Meraxes.

Together, the siblings conquered six of the Seven Kingdoms and established the Targaryen dynasty's rule over Westeros. Dorne remained independent. Aegon's conquest eventually resulted in the creation of the Iron Throne and the political kingdom that audiences know from 'Game of Thrones'.

That history poses a significant casting challenge for the upcoming movie.

Whoever takes on Aegon will be stepping into a role that has never been fully depicted in live action. The character has been referenced throughout the franchise, but audiences have never actually seen his conquest unfold on screen.

Fans Are Already Casting the Targaryen Trio

With no official casting announcements, social media has already filled with fan theories.

Aegon will need an actor capable of portraying both the warrior king and the enigmatic figure at the centre of Westeros' transformation. But the casting of Visenya and Rhaenys could prove just as important. Henry Cavill has long been a fan favourite, but netizens also joke that Timothée Chalamet or Tom Holland could take on the role.

Visenya was the older, more martial sister, while Rhaenys was known for her adventurous personality and love of music, poetry and flying. Their relationships with Aegon were central to the conquest, making the three characters more than a conventional fantasy royal family. Online fan‑casting has also suggested actresses including Anya Taylor‑Joy and Elizabeth Debicki for the roles of Visenya and Rhaenys, although there is no indication either has been approached by Warner Bros.

The actors will also have to establish chemistry strong enough to make the unusual dynamic between the siblings convincing, without losing the story's political and military stakes.

What Will 'Aegon's Conquest' Cover?

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The movie is expected to dramatise Aegon's invasion of Westeros, beginning with the Targaryens' arrival and moving through the battles that brought most of the continent under their control.

That could include the Battle of the Reeds, the burning of Harrenhal, the Last Storm and the Field of Fire, where Aegon's forces used their three dragons against the armies of Westeros.

The conquest is considered well suited to a film because it has a natural beginning, middle and end. It starts with three dragonriders facing a continent of rival kings and concludes with the creation of a new political order.

When Might the Movie Be Released?

Warner Bros. officially announced the movie in April 2026, but reports indicate that the project remains at an early stage. The latest release‑window discussion suggests 2028 is possible in the best‑case scenario, although Warner Bros. could push the movie further back.

There is currently no firm theatrical release date. That means casting may still be some distance away. The only name attached to the project so far is 'Andor' writer Beau Willimon, who will reportedly pen the screenplay.