Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has become one of the WNBA's biggest breakout personalities. Her popularity has surged well beyond basketball, fuelled by viral on-court moments, a growing social media following and her close association with teammate Caitlin Clark.

Now, Cunningham is making headlines for an entirely different reason. An old photograph shared on X has gone viral after fans claimed the basketball star looked almost unrecognisable during her early years with the Phoenix Mercury.

The post has attracted more than one million views. It has sparked widespread debate about Cunningham's appearance and prompted thousands of comments across social media.

Snuck into a convention where Sophie Cunningham was doing a meet and greet when she was on the Mercury in 2022.



I got her personal email. #AppreciatingAsset pic.twitter.com/DpyArHKxc3 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) August 4, 2026

Fan's Throwback Story Goes Viral

The viral post was shared by a fan who claimed to have met Cunningham during a WNBA meet-and-greet event in Phoenix in 2022, when she was still playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

According to the post, the fan managed to enter the event without proper credentials after bypassing the usual ticketing process. They later approached Cunningham for a brief conversation, posed for a photograph and even received her personal email address, which was reportedly written on a small notepad as a keepsake.

While the unusual encounter attracted attention, it was the accompanying photograph that quickly became the focus of online discussion.

Many users argued that Cunningham looked dramatically different from how she appears today.

'DAMN girl really got a whole new face 😭,' one user wrote.

'You sure that's the same person,' another commented.

'Lmao at the fact that she has a completely different face now,' another comment read.

The online speculation reignited discussion about whether Cunningham has undergone cosmetic procedures. However, the WNBA player has never publicly confirmed having plastic surgery.

She has previously acknowledged receiving Botox treatments on her forehead but has not said she has undergone any surgical facial procedures.

Sophie's Rising Profile Extends Beyond Basketball

The renewed attention comes during the most high-profile period of Cunningham's career.

After spending six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, the former second-round WNBA Draft pick was traded to the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2025 season. The move placed her alongside Caitlin Clark, whose arrival in the league has brought unprecedented television audiences, attendance figures and media attention to the WNBA.

Cunningham has embraced the spotlight. Her outspoken personality, physical style of play and willingness to defend teammates have made her a fan favourite.

She also generated widespread attention during a recent game against her former team, the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham stared down former Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner for around 22 seconds before pointing in her direction during a tense on-court exchange. Clips of the moment spread rapidly across social media and added to her growing online profile.

The guard has since seen her following increase significantly across social media platforms, with fans closely tracking both her performances and her off-court appearances.

The latest viral photograph shows that interest in Cunningham now extends well beyond basketball. Whether discussing her game, her personality or her appearance, the Fever star continues to dominate online conversation as her profile grows into one of the WNBA's most recognisable public figures.