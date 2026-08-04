The mixed martial arts world is mourning the sudden death of UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, who has died aged 34. The Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive on Monday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the UFC.

While tributes continue to pour in for the respected athlete, many fans have been searching for answers about Allan Nascimento's cause of death and the legacy he leaves behind after six appearances inside the Octagon.

Allan Nascimento Cause of Death

The UFC confirmed on Monday that Allan Nascimento had died at the age of 34 after what it described as an apparent heart attack.

According to the promotion, the São Paulo native was found unresponsive on Monday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. At this stage, the UFC has not released any additional medical information beyond stating that the incident appeared to be a heart attack.

No official autopsy findings or further details about Allan Nascimento's cause of death have been made public. As a result, the exact medical cause has not yet been confirmed beyond the information provided by the UFC.

The sudden nature of his death has shocked fans and fellow fighters, particularly as Nascimento had competed in the Octagon only weeks earlier.

UFC Pays Tribute to Allan Nascimento

Following the announcement, the UFC shared a public tribute to the flyweight on Instagram.

'Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, team-mates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,' the promotion wrote.

The statement marked the organisation's first official response following news of his death.

Nascimento was widely respected within the MMA community, particularly among Brazilian fighters. As news spread, many supporters remembered him not only for his performances in the cage but also for his dedication to the sport throughout his professional career.

Allan Nascimento's UFC Career and Final Fight

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Allan Nascimento compiled a professional mixed martial arts record of 22 wins and seven losses before his death.

He signed with the UFC in 2021 and went on to post a 4-2 record inside the promotion. Both of his defeats came by split decision, highlighting how competitive his UFC outings were.

Nascimento's final appearance came at a UFC Fight Night event in June, where he lost a three-round decision. Although it marked the latest setback of his career, he remained a respected competitor in the flyweight division.

His technical grappling ability and composed fighting style earned him recognition among fans and fellow professionals during his time with the organisation.

Who Was Allan Nascimento?

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Allan Nascimento trained with the renowned Chute Boxe team under respected head coach Diego Lima.

He was affectionately known by the nickname 'Puro Osso,' which translates as 'All Bones.' The nickname dated back to his teenage years, when friends gave him the moniker because of his notably lean frame.

Over the course of his career, Nascimento established himself as one of Brazil's accomplished flyweight competitors before earning his opportunity on the UFC roster.

His journey from the Brazilian regional circuit to the world's leading MMA promotion reflected years of dedication and perseverance.