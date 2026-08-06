Fresh from winning the first WTA singles title of her career, Alexandra Eala begins her National Bank Open campaign in Toronto this week looking to extend the momentum from her breakthrough triumph in Washington.

The 21-year-old Filipina arrives after lifting the Mubadala Citi DC Open title earlier this week, a result that moved her into the world's top 20 for the first time. As the No. 25 seed, Eala received a first-round bye before opening her campaign against American Alycia Parks.

The quick turnaround gives Eala little time to recover before stepping into one of the strongest fields on the WTA Tour. Her Toronto debut comes during a sold-out evening session at Sobeys Stadium, where organisers expect strong support from the city's large Filipino community as she attempts to carry her recent form into another WTA 1000 event.

Sold-Out Debut Against Familiar Opponent

Tournament organisers have highlighted Eala's match as one of the marquee contests of Wednesday's night session, which follows Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez's opening-round match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua.

Standing between Eala and the third round is Alycia Parks, one of the WTA Tour's biggest servers and a player familiar with the Filipina. Parks defeated Eala in three sets at this year's Australian Open after recovering from losing the opening set.

Since that meeting, however, Eala has produced the best run of her professional career. Her title-winning campaign in Washington included victories over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, former number one Naomi Osaka, top seed Jessica Pegula and defending champion Fernandez, helping lift her to a career-high ranking inside the world's top 20.

Tough Draw Awaits in Toronto

Although her seeding earned a first-round bye, Eala faces another difficult route through a 96-player field featuring nearly all of the world's top-ranked players.

Read more History Made: Alex Eala Defeats Jessica Pegula in Stunning Comeback To Become First Filipina WTA Singles Champion History Made: Alex Eala Defeats Jessica Pegula in Stunning Comeback To Become First Filipina WTA Singles Champion

Her victory over Parks sets up a third-round meeting with American Caty McNally, who advanced after upsetting Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. If the seeds hold, fourth seed Coco Gauff could await in the quarter-finals.

Toronto is the opening WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court swing before the US Open later this month, making it an important opportunity to build ranking points and maintain momentum ahead of the season's final Grand Slam. A strong performance would build further ranking points ahead of the US Open while maintaining the momentum generated by her Washington title.

Eala also arrives with an impressive record against the sport's elite, compiling a 9-4 record against top-10 opponents. The record underlines the progress she has made during the past year as she establishes herself among the tour's leading players.

Quick Turnaround Presents New Test

Winning back-to-back tournaments often leaves players with little time to recover before facing another elite field.

Eala has had only a short time to travel from Washington to Toronto before facing another world-class field, leaving limited opportunity to recover physically, adapt to different court conditions and prepare for a new opponent.

Her immediate focus remains on a tough draw in her first National Bank Open appearance. Her victory over Parks now moves Eala into the third round, extending the winning streak that delivered her maiden WTA title and keeping alive her bid to win consecutive WTA singles titles.