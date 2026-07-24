Southwest Airlines flight attendant Lorenzo Thompson was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at Nashville International Airport on 14 July, plunging his career and legal future into profound uncertainty.

Federal immigration officials detained the Jamaican national immediately after he completed a scheduled work trip, citing an expired six-month tourist visa from 2021. This arrest has ignited a fierce national debate regarding workplace enforcement and immigrant worker rights.

Friends, labour unions, and supporters emphasise that Thompson maintained a spotless record while actively pursuing legal asylum status after fleeing life-threatening abuse.

As migration advocates push for fair due process and immediate legal relief, the unexpected detention highlights the stark human realities colliding with strict federal deportation policies across major American transport hubs.

Thompson, known to colleagues as 'Enzo', entered the US legally on 17 April 2021, on a visa valid for only six months. Instead of leaving once it expired, Thompson chose to remain in the country.

Read more Why Did ICE Detain Southwest Flight Attendant? Immigration Case Explained as Friend Reveals Pending Asylum Claim Why Did ICE Detain Southwest Flight Attendant? Immigration Case Explained as Friend Reveals Pending Asylum Claim

ICE Says Thompson 'Overstayed'

More than five years on, his stay in the US may be headed for an abrupt end. He was detained after returning to Nashville International Airport from a work trip.

'Against our nation's laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings,' an ICE spokesperson revealed.

Thompson's case is another example of the agency's aggressive deportation agenda, which has broadened enforcement action against those present without authorisation, scrapped previous safe-location restrictions, and driven up overall arrests and removals.

Like other undocumented immigrants, Thompson's only option for now is to accept the $2,600 offered to those affected, along with a free flight to self-deport from the United States, something ICE has urged affected immigrants to consider, in exchange for the chance to return legally.

'We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the US the right legal way to live the American dream,' the agency said in a statement. 'If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.'

Why Thompson Sought Asylum in America

According to reports, one reason Thompson moved to America was for safety. He was reportedly a victim of life-threatening abuse and wanted to start afresh in a different country. The nature of the abuse has not been disclosed. This sheds light on the pending asylum case Thompson is pursuing. Until his arrest, no significant update had been given.

As for his pursuit of US citizenship, the Labour Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) said Thompson had worked hard to try to secure one.

'He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness,' the group posted on social media.

Flight Attendant's Clean Record Amid ICE Custody

Thompson worked tirelessly to stay afloat and lead a stable life. His track record alone speaks to his commendable character and resilience.

'He has no criminal record. No parking tickets. He holds a valid work visa, has a pending asylum case, and is a dedicated flight attendant for a beloved airline,' the group added.

That was evident even on the day of his arrest. He cooperated fully with ICE officers and was taken into custody without incident, a fact that may work in his favour as proceedings continue.

For now, he remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

News of his arrest left many stunned, including fellow flight attendant Edward Marq.

'I was shocked,' Marq admitted. 'People describe Enzo as very loving, as very caring, very friendly, everyone that he has flown with has really enjoyed their flying and it is evident by the outpouring of support that I have seen on social media.'

Despite the grim circumstances, supporters have rallied behind Thompson. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover his legal bills.

Thompson's family and friends have declined to discuss further details, saying they do not want to jeopardise the legal process, but thanked the public for their prayers, donations and support. Thompson's union says it is also working alongside his family, his attorney and its own legal counsel.

For now, his fate rests beyond his supporters' control. All they can hope for is that Enzo receives due process.

'We're worried about him, but it's beyond an immigration case. It's about a worker, it's about a union member, it's about a family. Everyone deserves that due process and to have their case heard fairly,' Marq said.

Advocacy groups continue to demand transparency and fair hearings, ensuring that dedicated transport workers are afforded complete due process before any final removal decisions are executed.