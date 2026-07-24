A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has become the focus of an immigration dispute after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained him while he was at work, prompting questions about his legal status and a pending asylum claim.

While ICE says Lorenzo Thompson remained in the United States after his visa expired, a close friend insists he has a pending asylum case and valid work authorisation, presenting conflicting accounts as immigration proceedings move forward.

Southwest Flight Attendant Overstayed Visa

ICE confirmed on Thursday that Lorenzo Thompson was taken into custody by immigration officers in Nashville, Tennessee, on 14 July.

According to the agency, Thompson entered the United States from Jamaica in 2021 on a six-month visa but failed to leave after the authorised period expired.

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An ICE spokesperson said Thompson cooperated with officers during the arrest and was detained without incident.

'Thompson was cooperative with ICE officers and taken into custody without incident. Cooperation of this nature helps ensure the process is conducted safely and efficiently for all involved. He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings,' the spokesperson said.

The agency has not released additional information about Thompson's immigration history beyond its statement that he allegedly overstayed his visa. He remains in ICE custody while his case proceeds through the immigration system.

Lorenzo Thompson's Pending Asylum Claim

A different account of Thompson's immigration status has emerged through a GoFundMe campaign organised by his friend, Kristin Foster.

In the fundraiser, Foster said Thompson has valid work authorisation and an active asylum case, disputing the suggestion that he simply remained in the country unlawfully after his original visa expired.

'Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship. He has no criminal record. No parking tickets,' Foster wrote on the fundraising page.

Foster's statement presents a different picture of Thompson's legal status, although ICE has not publicly commented on her claims regarding his alleged work authorisation or pending asylum application.

The differing accounts have drawn attention to the complexities of immigration proceedings, particularly in cases involving asylum applicants whose legal status may depend on ongoing court processes.

Flight Attendants' Union Responds to Detention

The incident also prompted a response from TWU Local 556, the union representing more than 21,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants.

In a statement shared on social media, the union confirmed that one of its members had been detained while at work.

'Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time,' the union said.

The union did not comment on the details of Thompson's immigration case or his legal status but expressed support for him and his family following the detention.

Immigration Proceedings Continue

At the centre of the case is the disagreement over Thompson's current immigration status. ICE maintains that the Southwest Airlines flight attendant overstayed the six-month visa issued when he entered the United States from Jamaica in 2021.

Meanwhile, Foster contends that Thompson has a pending asylum case and valid work authorisation, suggesting his immigration situation is more complex than an overstayed visa alone.

As of Thursday, ICE said Thompson would remain in custody while immigration proceedings continue. Neither the agency nor Thompson's supporters have announced when his case will next be heard, leaving questions about the outcome of his immigration case unresolved.