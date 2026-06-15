A Venezuelan immigrant who supported President Donald Trump's policies found himself at the centre of an immigration battle after a honeymoon trip with his wife ended in detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The case has drawn attention because the couple travelled to Trump's golf resort in Florida, hoping to mark the beginning of a new phase in their lives, only to face an unexpected legal ordeal.

Bryan José Rojas Galofre, a Venezuelan national living in Wisconsin, travelled with his wife, Socorro Zaragosa, to the Trump National Doral Miami from Wisconsin shortly after their wedding. The trip became the beginning of months of uncertainty for the couple after authorities detained Rojas during the visit.

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Honeymoon Plans Take an Unexpected Turn

According to reports, the couple arrived at the Florida resort in January 2025 expecting a celebratory getaway. The situation changed when security concerns led law enforcement to become involved, resulting in Rojas being taken into custody.

Authorities reportedly discovered an airsoft gun and a marijuana grinder during the encounter, factors that contributed to increased scrutiny of his immigration status, per The Daily Beast.

At the time of his detention, Rojas was living in the United States while pursuing an asylum case. Although he had no criminal convictions, the incident triggered a lengthy review of his immigration situation. Reports indicate that investigators also examined his tattoos amid concerns about possible gang connections, though no criminal record was identified.

What began as a brief trip quickly evolved into a prolonged legal challenge. Instead of returning home after a few days, Rojas spent nearly three months in ICE custody while his family worked to secure his release and address his immigration case.

Family Faces Financial Strain

The detention created significant difficulties for the newlyweds. Legal expenses, bond payments, and other costs reportedly mounted as the family fought to reunite. Court proceedings and immigration-related expenses placed heavy pressure on their finances.

Speaking to Noticias Telemundo, Rojas, 34, said of the turn of events, 'In the end, it was a bad decision.' According to him, while passing through a security screening at the hotel, he was taken into ICE custody and transferred to a detention centre, triggering a legal battle that, according to him, depleted his finances and forced his 22-year-old wife to care for their newborn on her own for months.

According to reports, the family accumulated over $80,000 (roughly £60,000) in debt after spending his 401(k) fund in legal fees and bonds. The financial burden eventually affected major parts of their lives, including housing and transportation. Their Wisconsin home is currently on the market, while their vehicle has been sold.

Growing Emotional Toll

The case also caused an emotional toll on the couple, as their plans for married life were interrupted as they navigated detention proceedings, legal hearings, and uncertainty.

'I am in an immigration limbo that I wouldn't wish on anyone. I don't know how many people are in this situation — people who have posted bond, who have undergone vetting, who have no criminal record, who have been hardworking individuals since the moment they arrived, who have paid their taxes — and yet still have no right to a means of livelihood,' Rojas said via NBC.

A DHS spokesperson told Noticias Telemundo that Rojas is a 'criminal illegal alien from Venezuela' who was taken into custody on 27 January 2025 when he 'attempted to enter Trump National in Doral, Florida with an air soft gun.' He added that Rojas's 'criminal history includes charges for drug paraphernalia.'

Rojas was eventually released after bond was posted, but his immigration case remains unresolved. He continues to face legal uncertainty while seeking to remain in the United States. The family is still dealing with the aftermath of the detention and the financial damage it caused.