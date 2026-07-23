A day that began with a marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a young Arkansas police officer lost his life trying to save the woman he had just asked to marry him.

Fred Marsh, 24, drowned after becoming trapped in a strong river current while helping his fiancée reach safety during a canoeing trip near the Arkansas and Missouri border.

Marsh, a first-year officer with the Rogers Police Department, had proposed to his girlfriend, Hailey Lummus, earlier that day before the couple joined friends for a trip on Missouri's Elk River.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, the group was canoeing near Easy Street in Noel, Missouri, when an emergency unfolded on Saturday, 19 July. The location sits close to the Arkansas state line, a popular stretch of river that regularly attracts paddlers during the summer months.

Engagement Celebration Ends in River Tragedy

Authorities said Marsh entered the water after someone in the group got into difficulty. He was later reported missing beneath the current and was pronounced dead at 10.08 am local time on Sunday, 20 July. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in its official report.

Family members later revealed that the person Marsh was trying to save was his newly engaged fiancée.

Speaking to ABC affiliate KHBS, Hailey's mother, Sheryl Padgett, said her daughter had entered the river while attempting to return to a kayak and began struggling in the fast-moving water.

A fellow Rogers police officer, who had been on the outing with his wife, rushed to help. Marsh followed when he realised his fiancée was in danger.

Padgett said Hailey was eventually pushed towards a canoe, but Marsh became caught in the current. Despite frantic efforts by those with him and other people on the river, he disappeared beneath the surface and did not resurface.

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A Young Officer Remembered for Service

The Rogers Police Department announced Marsh's death in a statement on Sunday, describing the loss as devastating for the force and the wider community.

Chief Jonathan Best paid tribute to the 24-year-old officer's commitment to public service, praising his 'willingness to serve others' and the enthusiasm he brought to policing.

Marsh had only recently begun his law enforcement career, yet officers who worked alongside him said he quickly earned respect within the department.

Corporal Don Lisi later told NBC affiliate KNWA that the reality of Marsh's death was difficult to process.

'It took a while to sink in,' Lisi said, recalling the positive impression the young officer made during his time with the department.

The department also organised a motorcade on Monday, 21 July, escorting Marsh's body through Northwest Arkansas. Family members, fellow officers and residents lined the route to pay their respects, turning the procession into a public farewell for an officer whose career had barely begun. Rogers Police Department updates were shared through its official Facebook page.

Family Speaks of a Life Cut Short

For Marsh's future family, the tragedy has been particularly painful because it unfolded only hours after what should have been one of life's happiest milestones.

Padgett described the couple's relationship as deeply loving after three years together.

'They had been together for three beautiful years, and they had a very beautiful, loving relationship,' she told KHBS. 'Even though legally he was not my son-in-law, he will forever be my son.'

Padgett explained that she had lost her only son in an accident years earlier and formed an immediate bond with him.

'We instantly made a connection and a bond,' she said. 'I called him son, and he called me mama.'

Marsh's cousin, Chris Frye, echoed that sentiment while reflecting on the officer's final moments.

'As tragic as this is, he died the hero,' Frye told KNWA. 'He gave his life to save someone else. And that hurts to say, but it is true. His heart was in the right place. He wasn't thinking about himself. He was thinking about others. That's the job of a police officer.'

In the days following the tragedy, Hailey Lummus' sister, Kourtlin Ricketts, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family meet funeral and related expenses.

'Fred was an upstanding young man, son, fiancé, officer, brother, friend and more to all,' she wrote. 'We are devastated and will miss him dearly.'