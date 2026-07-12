Zoe Slater is reportedly set to be killed off in 'EastEnders', just a year after Michelle Ryan returned to Albert Square to reprise the role she first played more than two decades ago. The BBC has confirmed Ryan is leaving the soap later this year, although bosses have yet to reveal exactly how Zoe will make her exit.

The character's possible death would bring an end to one of Walford's longest-running stories and remove any realistic prospect of another comeback. It comes after Ryan's 2025 return reunited Zoe with her mother, Kat Slater, and placed her back at the centre of major plotlines.

As speculation grows over Zoe's fate, reports suggest writers have moved from planning a temporary break for the character to a permanent departure. Fans now face a wait to see whether one of the Square's most familiar faces will be written out for good.

Zoe Slater's Storyline Reportedly Set To End On 'EastEnders'

Ryan reprised the role in 2025 after a 20-year absence, in one of the soap's most talked-about comebacks. Her return reunited Zoe with her mother, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and led to a series of storylines that put the character back at the heart of Walford.

However, that revival now appears to be coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, Ryan has left the series after requesting time away from filming earlier this year. While writers initially planned to write Zoe out temporarily, the storyline was reportedly changed, with producers deciding to kill the character off instead, so that her departure is final.

The report has confirmed Ryan's exit but has not disclosed how Zoe will leave the Square.

'We can confirm Zoe Slater will be departing EastEnders later this year. We wish Michelle Ryan all the best for the future,' a spokesperson said.

Although the BBC has not officially confirmed Zoe's fate, reports suggest her exit will involve the character's death.

Zoe Slater Through The Years On Albert Square

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Ryan first appeared as Zoe Slater in 'EastEnders' in 2000 and quickly became one of the show's best-known younger characters.

Her character was central to one of the soap's most widely remembered stories when it was revealed that Kat Slater was not her sister but her biological mother, a twist that produced the line, 'You ain't my mother!' followed by Kat's response: 'Yes, I am!'

After leaving the soap in 2005 to pursue other acting roles, including the lead in the American remake of 'Bionic Woman', Ryan turned down offers to return before agreeing to reprise Zoe in 2025. At the time, she described returning to Walford as feeling like 'coming home.'

Her comeback featured several major storylines, including revelations about Zoe's long-lost twins, a shooting at the Queen Vic and a murder investigation that saw the character confess to protect her daughter.

While these plots drew attention, some viewers criticised the direction of the stories, particularly over the Christmas episodes, and reports suggested the return did not meet all of the expectations around the character.

Earlier this year, Ryan added to speculation about her future when she shared a social media post showing scripts being burned, prompting fans to question whether her time on the soap was ending. Those rumours have been amplified by reports that Zoe's final scenes have already been filmed and will air later this year.

What Zoe Slater's Rumoured Exit Would Mean For 'EastEnders'

If Zoe Slater is killed off, it would be a notable departure for 'EastEnders', drawing a line under a character who has remained a familiar presence for more than two decades. It would also make another return for Ryan unlikely, given the reported plans for the storyline.

Viewers will have to wait for the episodes to air to see exactly how Zoe's story concludes. For now, the reports indicate that Ryan's most recent return to Albert Square will also be her last.