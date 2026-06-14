Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, have become the faces of the New York Knicks' first NBA title run since 1973, with their bond and game-night rituals drawing nearly as much attention as the on-court action. Following a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, the pair celebrated a milestone that ended a 53-year championship drought, and fans quickly shifted their focus from the court to the couple and a now-famous accessory by Woods' side.

The championship moment was solidified at the Frost Bank Center, where the Knicks secured a 4-1 series victory. While Towns navigated on-court challenges, Woods stood nearby throughout the run. She carried an orange bag that supporters had already identified as a symbol of good fortune, and it became a focal point of the post-game celebrations.

How An Orange Bag Became A Knicks Good-Luck Charm

The narrative surrounding Woods and her fashion choices gained traction during the Finals. According to an espnW piece highlighted by Yahoo Sports, Towns acknowledged the accessory during the trophy presentation. He declared to the crowd, 'The bag is undefeated!'.

This statement validated a running joke circulating among the fanbase throughout the postseason. Supporters noticed a direct correlation between Woods carrying the orange bag and the team securing victories. The internet immediately seized upon the pattern.

Social media platforms filled with observations about the accessory. One dedicated supporter noted the correlation by stating, 'Talm bout Lucky Bag.'. Another observant individual pointed out a notable absence, writing, 'She actually didn't have it in game 3.'.

The dedication to this fan theory intensified as the series progressed. A third commentator wrote, 'JW bag supremacy.'. Another fan summarised the situation by adding, 'The bag's winning streak is actually unreal.'.

Overcoming A Deficit To End A 53-Year Wait

Before the orange bag was cemented as a championship artefact, the Knicks had to execute a comeback against the Spurs. New York trailed by 16 points during the first half and faced a 42-37 deficit at halftime. The pressure of ending a half-century drought weighed heavily on the franchise and its supporters.

Jalen Brunson emerged as the primary catalyst for the New York offence, delivering a defining 45-point performance. He executed crucial fourth-quarter baskets to help his team close out the matchup. This effort ensured the Knicks would avoid playing another game.

The supporting cast also provided essential contributions against San Antonio. Josh Hart recorded 13 points and secured 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points. Together, the cohesive unit withstood the defensive impact of Victor Wembanyama.

Securing the Finals Victory Against San Antonio

Wembanyama proved to be a formidable opponent, finishing the contest with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. Despite his dominant physical presence, the collective effort of the New York roster prevailed. Towns struggled with foul trouble and did not enjoy a clean scoring night.

Nevertheless, the centre concluded the evening holding the most coveted trophy in professional basketball. This championship represents a career-altering milestone for Towns, who joined New York with immense expectations. He spent the aftermath of the final buzzer celebrating alongside Woods.

While Brunson earned recognition as the definitive hero of the Finals, the surrounding narrative remains intertwined with Towns and Woods. Their consistent presence offered a parallel storyline that attracted public interest throughout the series. The couple provided a human element to a highly competitive sporting environment.

The 53-year wait for a championship has officially concluded for the New York fanbase. The organisation now looks forward to raising a new banner at Madison Square Garden. Alongside the players, the mythology around Towns, Woods and the orange bag has secured its place in the franchise's modern history.