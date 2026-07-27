A new ingredient designed to make Starbucks' frozen drinks smoother has quickly become the centre of a growing workplace controversy. Baristas across several stores say the recently introduced blending powder is leaving them coughing, suffering sore throats and battling headaches after preparing drinks throughout their shifts.

While the powder is intended to improve beverage texture and prevent separation, employees claim it easily becomes airborne during use, prompting fresh questions about worker safety and whether the company should rethink the recipe.

Baristas Raise Concerns Over New Blending Powder

The concerns began shortly after Starbucks rolled out its Blended Energy Refreshers in mid July, introducing a new blending powder into many frozen beverages. According to Starbucks Workers United, baristas have since reported respiratory irritation while preparing the drinks.

The powder contains gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavour, silica, also known as silicon dioxide, and stevia extract. Its purpose is to act as an emulsifier and stabiliser, helping blended drinks maintain a smooth, consistent texture while preventing ingredients from separating soon after preparation.

However, workers say the fine powder frequently becomes airborne when scooped into blenders.

Starbucks Workers United said the union has received reports from partners experiencing sore throats, coughing, chest irritation and headaches after repeated exposure during busy shifts.

According to the union, 'Our union is hearing concerns from baristas about an ingredient in the new Starbucks Blended Refreshers. The blending powder is silica based and becomes airborne easily. Breathing in silica powder can be dangerous.'

The complaints have spread across social media, where employees have posted videos describing symptoms they say began only after the powder was introduced.

Starbucks employees expose that Starbucks is using “blending powder” in many of their newer drinks



This new powder was just introduced this month. If you drink Starbucks you should be concerned about this



This “blending powder” consists of Gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum,… pic.twitter.com/iuHYDrf2Jm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

Why the Silica Ingredient Is Drawing Attention

Much of the concern centres on silica, which is included as an anti caking agent to prevent the powder from clumping together.

Some critics have questioned why an ingredient commonly associated with industrial dust exposure is being added to beverages served every day.

'The fine silica powder can become airborne when the powder is scooped,' the presenter said. 'Prolonged or repeated inhalation of certain forms of silica is linked to serious lung conditions like silicosis.'

Workers Say the Powder Creates Problems During Busy Shifts

For many baristas, the biggest issue is not necessarily the ingredient itself but how it behaves inside busy cafés.

During peak periods, employees repeatedly scoop the dry powder into blenders while preparing dozens of drinks each hour. Workers say that process allows fine particles to spread into the air around preparation stations.

Several employees have described spending entire shifts exposed to the dust, with some reporting persistent coughing by the end of the day.

The union argues that the current preparation method creates an avoidable workplace hazard and is urging Starbucks to review how the ingredient is handled or consider changing the product altogether.

Starbucks has not publicly confirmed that the ingredient presents any health risk. Nevertheless, the growing number of complaints from baristas has intensified scrutiny of the company's newest beverage innovation, leaving many waiting to see whether changes will be made to the preparation process or the formulation itself.