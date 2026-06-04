A 17-year-old San Antonio Spurs fan has tragically died from his injuries after falling from a moving vehicle during post-game celebrations on the city's South Side. The teenager fell from a truck during the jubilant street parties that erupted after the Spurs secured a vital playoff victory.

Doctors later declared the teenager brain dead whilst he remained under intensive medical care, with specialists confirming there was virtually no chance of recovery. The victim has been named by his grieving family as Jose Luis Rodriguez III, affectionately known to his friends and loved ones as Joey.

A family member confirmed that the teenager had been 'fighting for his life' in a local hospital since sustaining the catastrophic injuries on Thursday evening. Victoria Lopez, Rodriguez's aunt, spoke to KSAT for an exclusive interview on Tuesday. She described her only nephew as a young man who was ready to go out into the world and make something of himself, calling the past week an absolute nightmare.

Read more San Antonio Spurs Fan Brain-Dead After Night That Began With Citywide Conference Final Victory Celebration San Antonio Spurs Fan Brain-Dead After Night That Began With Citywide Conference Final Victory Celebration

A Traumatic Scene

The fatal incident occurred during the traditional 'honking celebrations' that take over San Antonio's South Side after major sporting victories. Rodriguez was reportedly leaning out of a passenger-side window to celebrate the Spurs evening their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to his aunt, Yvonne Hudson, the vehicle struck a concrete curb, which violently threw the teenager onto the roadway. He struck his head heavily on the pavement, with his aunt describing the immediate aftermath as a deeply traumatic scene with blood covering the street.

A 17-year-old boy is brain-dead after falling from a vehicle during Spurs honking celebrations Thursday night.



A source told the Express-News the teen's injuries were catastrophic and that he was not expected to survive. https://t.co/F58VVKcWVA pic.twitter.com/JTvDh3yh0C — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) May 30, 2026

In the frantic moments following the fall, desperate friends rushed Rodriguez to a nearby medical clinic. Emergency medical staff worked tirelessly to revive the teenager, who reportedly had no pulse for approximately eight minutes. After being stabilised at the initial clinic, he was urgently transferred to a major trauma centre for specialised neurological treatment.

Rodriguez's family remained by his bedside praying for a miracle, briefly finding hope when the teenager moved his knees and thumbs in response to their voices. His uncle, Moses Rodriguez, noted that those small movements had initially given the family reason to believe he might recover.

The tragedy has devastated his local community, where Rodriguez was well known as a passionate and unwavering Spurs faithful.

'The Spurs meant everything to him,' his uncle Moses recalled. 'As soon as the Spurs won, he was like, "Go Spurs, Go!"'

Aside from his love for sports, the teenager was a dedicated student who was just finishing his junior year at the Frank Tejada Academy before his life was cut short.

San Antonio Police Vows To Do Better

The incident has prompted an immediate and robust response from local law enforcement ahead of the upcoming NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Police Chief William McManus announced that the department will roll out strict new traffic management plans for both the downtown area and the South Side.

Chief McManus declined to describe the operational changes in detail due to ongoing safety concerns. However, he emphasised that the strategic measures aim to diminish the dangerous elements of street celebrations and prevent future casualties.

'We will have a traffic plan set up going forward that we hope will diminish some of that celebration that's not all that safe,' the chief told San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio police have confirmed that the incident remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage.