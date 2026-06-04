New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson heaped praise on his teammate and long-time friend Josh Hart after the Knicks secured a hard-fought 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The spectacular opening matchup showcased the grit and resilience that have come to define New York's postseason run. Following the final buzzer, Brunson highlighted Hart's invaluable contributions, setting a celebratory tone for the Knicks as they drew first blood in the series.

A Come-From-Behind Win

The victory, however, was far from easy. The Knicks struggled heavily out of the gate, looking out of sync during the first half. San Antonio took full advantage of New York's early offensive stagnation and rhythm-disrupting miscues, building a commanding lead.

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At their lowest point mid-way through the third quarter, the Knicks found themselves trailing by as big as 14 points, facing a steep uphill battle against a confident Spurs lineup. Refusing to let the game slip away, the Knicks orchestrated a furious comeback in the second half.

The Knicks tightened their defense, forced critical turnovers, and began executing with precision on the offensive end. The momentum shifted dramatically in the closing minutes of the third quarter, allowing the Knicks to completely erase the deficit. The teams were deadlocked in a 76–76 tie heading into the final quarter.

While multiple players stepped up during the rally, Hart played a major role in swinging the game's outcome. Even though he only scored 3 points on the night, his fingerprints were all over the victory through his trademark hustle and multi-faceted production.

Hart finished the game with fifteen rebounds, six assists, and four steals, wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor. His impact was best illustrated by a team-best +22 rating in just 27 minutes of action.

After the comeback win, Brunson took time to publicly acknowledge Hart's relentless hard work and unmatched reliability.

'That's just who he is. He's always been that way. I can't explain it,' Brunson said of Hart via The New York Post. 'He just has a knack for doing things like that, and in crucial times as well. It's a credit to who he is as a player.'

On the scoring front, Brunson led the charge by fueling the offense with a game-high 30 points. Though he only shot 12 out of 31 from the field, the All-Star guard made the shots the Knicks needed late in the game.

The Spurs Are Expected To Bounce Back

Conversely, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama endured a frustrating start to his first NBA Finals appearance as New York's physical defensive approach disrupted his rhythm throughout Game 1. The French sensation struggled to establish his usual dominance, finishing with just 6-of-21 shooting from the field while facing relentless double-teams, aggressive interior defence, and constant pressure whenever he touched the ball in the paint.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Wembanyama was unable to consistently break through the Knicks' defensive wall, contributing to San Antonio's offensive struggles during key stretches of the contest.

Throughout the season, San Antonio has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to make quick adjustments following disappointing performances, and head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to make several tactical tweaks ahead of the next matchup.

With Wembanyama likely to receive additional support from his teammates and the home crowd firmly behind them, the Spurs will be eager to level the series and avoid falling into an early deficit.

Fortunately for basketball fans, the wait for the next chapter of this captivating championship showdown will be brief. Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday, 5 June 2026, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.