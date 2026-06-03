England Manager Thomas Tuchel has announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup that is to take place across the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The announcement has proven one of the most contentious in recent memory, with a string of high-profile omissions, pre-announcement leaks, and eyebrow-raising call-ups dominating the headlines.

England is one of the later nations to announce their squad for the World Cup, with other high-profile nations such as Germany and France having already confirmed theirs.

The Three Lions are in Group L, meaning they will be one of the last countries to begin their World Cup campaign, kicking off against Croatia in Dallas on the 17th of June, six days after the tournament starts.

Controversial Decisions

Although some key names, such as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane are included as expected, Tuchel's decisions have also caught many off guard. Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been cut from the official 26-man squad.

Some of the names that have made the cut have also come as a surprise. Ivan Toney is the biggest shock, as while he has scored 32 goals in 32 games, these have come in the Saudi Pro League. As reported by Sky Sports News, he has also played just seven minutes of international football since Euro 2024.

Other striking call-ups include Newcastle defender Tino Livramento, who has been selected despite missing the past month of the Premier League season with a thigh issue, while Tottenham defender Djed Spence has been included despite breaking his jaw on 19 May.

Jordan Henderson has also made the squad, in a move that prioritises experience and dressing room presence over an expectation to play. The 35-year-old isn't on the level of the other central midfielders at England's disposal and has only completed a full 90 minutes for Brentford four times since the turn of the year.

Leaked Omissions

The build-up to Friday's announcement was undermined by a series of leaks, with several omissions confirmed on social media before Tuchel had the chance to inform the players directly. This has already caused demoralisation among those left out, and is likely to cause further discomfort within the England camp.

Harry Maguire was among those to respond publicly. Taking to X, he wrote:

'I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

'I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.

'I wish the players all the best this summer.'

Odds of Winning

Following the squad announcement, bookmakers continue to rank England among the favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain are currently the outright favourites, with France second and England third in most betting markets.

Expectations are always high for England to perform well at an international tournament, and with Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the country has a manager with a proven track record of domestic success across multiple clubs and leagues.

England topped their qualifying group for the tournament with ease, but whether that translates into tournament success is another matter entirely. Their performances in the group stage against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama will quickly indicate how realistic their title ambitions truly are.

With a squad that blends established world-class talent and some bold, unconventional selections, Tuchel has made clear he intends to do things his way. Whether that proves inspired or costly will become clear soon enough.