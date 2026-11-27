The US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear two AR-15 ban cases in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 2 December 2026. The disputes could determine whether historical firearms regulations provide a constitutional basis for modern restrictions on semiautomatic rifles.

Justices will examine whether firearms restrictions in Connecticut and Cook County, Illinois, violate constitutional protections under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

The hearing follows the Supreme Court's decision on 30 June 2026 to review and consolidate the two challenges.

Connecticut strengthened its assault weapons legislation following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, while Cook County's restrictions date back to 1993.

The Supreme Court is about to decide whether the government can ban the most popular rifle in America.



On Dec. 2, the Court hears oral arguments in two cases challenging so-called "assault weapons" bans that outlaw the AR-15 by name and target similar semiautomatic rifles based… pic.twitter.com/mqqBETOr4J — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 23, 2026

Supreme Court AR-15 Ban Cases Put Historical Tradition at the Centre of Debate

Central to the dispute is the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which established a history-based framework for evaluating firearms regulations.

When the Second Amendment's text covers the conduct in question, governments must demonstrate that their restrictions are consistent with America's historical tradition of firearms regulation.

Lawyers challenging the bans argue that rifles commonly possessed for lawful purposes deserve constitutional protection. In their Supreme Court brief, they described the AR-15 as the 'paradigmatic American rifle'.

Their argument draws on earlier Supreme Court precedents recognising constitutional protection for weapons in common use.

Connecticut and Cook County dispute that interpretation. Lawyers defending the restrictions contend that historical English and American regulations targeting particularly dangerous weapons support modern prohibitions.

The question is how closely contemporary restrictions must resemble historical laws. In its 2024 United States v. Rahimi ruling, the Supreme Court clarified that governments need not identify an identical historical restriction.

'The basic function of government is to keep its citizenry safe,' Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke told CNN, arguing that the weapons pose particular dangers in densely populated communities such as Chicago.

Many of the most populous states in the US have a ban on assault weapons. The capabilities of these weapons are extremely lethal and not appropriate for densely populated urban areas like Chicago.



We go in front of the Supreme Court next week to defend Cook County's ban. https://t.co/f8YL2AffhM — State’s Attorney Eileen Burke (@saeileenburke) November 25, 2026

Supreme Court AR-15 Ban Cases Could Reshape Gun Laws Nationwide

An unresolved procedural dispute has complicated the Illinois challenge, now identified as Khaya v. Cook County.

According to court records, original petitioner Cutberto Viramontes requested his dismissal from the proceedings on 29 October 2026. Cook County subsequently asked the justices to dismiss the case as moot.

Mootness concerns whether a live legal controversy remains for a court to resolve.

On 23 November, the Supreme Court dismissed Viramontes from the case without dismissing the remaining petitioners. The following day, it deferred Cook County's separate dismissal request pending oral argument.

The Connecticut challenge, Grant v. Higgins, remains scheduled alongside the Illinois case.

The court's official hearing list allocates one hour for the consolidated arguments. US Solicitor General D. John Sauer is among the lawyers scheduled to participate.

Organisations representing firearms owners, law enforcement officials and gun violence prevention advocates have also submitted briefs. Their participation reflects the competing constitutional and public safety arguments surrounding the litigation.

A ruling against the restrictions could affect the constitutionality of similar firearms bans across the United States, depending on the scope and reasoning of the decision.

Neither prohibition will automatically cease to apply following oral arguments. The Supreme Court has yet to resolve Cook County's dismissal request or rule on the constitutional merits of the challenged restrictions.