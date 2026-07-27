A former US congressman has mocked Andrew Tate after the jailed influencer posted complaints on X about the drinking water in his Florida jail cell, prompting criticism from users across social media.

Tate, a self-styled 'alpha male' influencer with a large online following and support among some MAGA activists, is currently being held in Florida ahead of possible extradition to the United Kingdom. He and his brother Tristan are wanted in the UK on allegations including rape, human trafficking and other offences, according to court records. The brothers deny all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate Claims He Has 'Nothing Clean to Drink'

The latest controversy began when a post from Tate's X account on Sunday described what he alleged were poor conditions inside the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where he is being held.

'My water faucet is broken,' the post read. 'I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink.'

A follow-up post from the same account claimed the only available water came from the shower inside his cell. 'My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet. It has given me persistent stomach problems.'

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the conditions described in Tate's posts.

I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU).



My water faucet is broken.



I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU.



I have nothing clean to drink.



My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet.



It has given me persistent stomach problems.



The water I am… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 26, 2026

Authorities in Florida have not publicly commented on the specific complaints about water quality or plumbing in Tate's housing unit.

This is not the first time the Tate brothers have been detained. They were arrested in Romania in 2022 on allegations including rape and human trafficking. The Romanian case remains ongoing, and both brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Critics Mock Andrew Tate's Prison Complaints

Reaction to Tate's posts was swift across X. Retired US Navy intelligence officer and veterans' advocate Travis Akers replied, 'Have you tried crying about it?'

The post was widely shared by users who criticised Tate for complaining about prison conditions.

Have you tried crying about it? — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 26, 2026

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger also responded, writing, 'Poor guy.' He then added that Tate's 'Scooby Doo mask was ripped off' to reveal 'a trembling scared beta cuck.'

Kinzinger has frequently criticised Donald Trump and prominent figures associated with the MAGA movement.

Tate has built a substantial online audience through content promoting traditional gender roles, wealth and masculinity. His supporters often describe him as an advocate for male self-improvement, while critics argue his content promotes misogyny and harmful stereotypes.

Conservative commentator and podcaster Joshua Carr also responded to Tate's posts, writing, 'This is supposed to be a manly man.'

Another X account, Socialist Voice, posted, 'Outrageous! You should leave a bad review on TripAdvisor. Sending positive vibes.'

Extradition Case Continues

Tate's legal situation extends beyond the prison complaints.

He has repeatedly spoken publicly about his relationship with figures aligned with the MAGA movement and has previously discussed his interactions with people connected to Donald Trump.

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The complaints come as Tate continues to contest legal proceedings in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tate's legal team has not issued a detailed public statement responding specifically to his complaints about prison conditions. In previous statements, the brothers' lawyers have denied the criminal allegations against them and said they intend to contest the legal proceedings.

Florida jail authorities have not publicly confirmed or denied Tate's claims regarding the water supply in his housing unit.

The investigation into Tate's extradition remains ongoing, while his complaints about prison conditions have continued to generate widespread discussion discussion across social media.