Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are expecting their first child, a milestone that marks a new chapter in their lives.

Lautner is an American actor best known for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series. He began acting at a young age and also trained in martial arts, which influenced some of his early roles. Lautner rose to international recognition during the late 2000s through the success of the Twilight films. Since then, he has appeared in a range of film and television projects while maintaining a presence in the entertainment industry.

The couple's relationship first became public in October 2018, when Lautner shared a photo on Instagram of their matching Space Jam costumes for Halloween. Lautner's sister introduced him to Dome, whom he describes as his future wife. 'She called me and said, "Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl,"' Lautner later told PEOPLE. Their first Christmas together was celebrated in December 2018, with a photo of them embracing in front of a Christmas tree. The pair appeared happy and relaxed, signalling the start of a relationship that would grow stronger over time.

Growing Closer with Shared Events

In early 2019, Lautner's affection for Dome was evident through birthday celebrations. In February, Dome hosted a birthday party for Lautner, which included a guest appearance by Kristen Stewart, Lautner's former Twilight co-star. Lautner expressed his gratitude, stating, 'Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER. I've never been more surprised in my life.' Later that March, he marked Dome's birthday with a heartfelt message, calling her 'the kindest soul I know' and expressing his love. Their relationship was also highlighted on Valentine's Day in 2021, when Lautner posted a photo shared with Dome, showcasing their ongoing connection.

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Engagement and Wedding Details

Lautner and Dome's relationship reached a significant milestone in November 2021, when he announced their engagement via Instagram. The actor shared a photo of Dome showing off her ring and wrote a touching message about their bond. 'Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,' he said, highlighting how Dome's love calmed his anxieties and made each day special. Dome, in turn, shared a snapshot of Lautner kneeling during the proposal, expressing her excitement about their future together.

Their wedding followed shortly thereafter. On 11 November 2022, the couple married at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country. The ceremony was intimate, attended by close friends and family. 'Everything felt so surreal,' Dome told PEOPLE, describing the setting among the vines and flowers. Lautner also reflected on the day, saying, 'It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning. I feel so lucky. I married my best friend.' Their wedding was documented as a joyful event filled with love and hope.

Recent Announcement of Pregnancy

Now, just a few years after tying the knot, Lautner and Dome have shared that they are expecting their first child. The announcement featured charming photos of sonogram images and a kiss on Dome's stomach.

This news has been welcomed with excitement from fans and friends alike, marking a joyful new phase for the couple.