Eyebrows were raised across social media after Kayla Nicole posted a cheeky 'audition' for The Bachelorette, with fans quick to question whether the playful clip carried a pointed message aimed at her ex Travis Kelce and his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The viral moment comes at a time when the dating show franchise is facing upheaval, adding even more intrigue to Nicole's unexpected move.

Nicole, 34, took to TikTok with a video titled 'My audition to be the next Bachelorette,' directly tagging ABC and hinting she could step in following recent disruptions to the show. In the clip, she lip-synced to a humorous audio prompt asking her to describe herself for a dating profile.

Kayla Nicole's Viral 'Audition' Video Explained

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Her responses were intentionally exaggerated, including claims such as 'I played professional football for the Dallas Cowboys' and 'I'm Spider-Man,' before switching to a knowingly absurd 'truth' about a film plot. The tone was clearly playful, but the timing of the post immediately drew attention.

The influencer captioned the video with 'Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in?' accompanied by a rose emoji, further fuelling speculation that she was positioning herself, even jokingly, as a replacement lead for the reality series.

Why Fans Think It's a Dig at Kelce and Swift

While the video itself appeared light-hearted, many viewers were quick to connect it to Nicole's past relationship with Kelce and his ongoing romance with Swift. The pair dated on and off between 2017 and 2022 before ultimately parting ways.

Since their split, Nicole has remained a visible presence online, occasionally making comments that fans interpret as subtle references to her former partner. This has only intensified since Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in 2023.

Some social media users suggested the 'audition' could be a tongue-in-cheek way of re-entering the spotlight, particularly as Kelce and Swift continue to dominate headlines. Others viewed it as a calculated move, pointing to her previous appearance in a 2026 Super Bowl advert where she played the 'ex of a certain NFL player,' a role many saw as a thinly veiled nod to her real-life history.

Still, there is no direct evidence that Nicole intended the video as a dig, leaving much of the reaction rooted in interpretation rather than confirmation.

Canceled Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Nicole's post did not arrive in a vacuum. It followed the abrupt cancellation of a planned season of The Bachelorette featuring Taylor Frankie Paul, whose involvement was halted after a resurfaced video and ongoing investigation into a domestic incident.

The controversy surrounding that situation created a sudden gap in the show's schedule, leading to widespread online discussion about who could potentially step in. Nicole's video appeared to tap directly into that conversation, blending humour with timely relevance.

Reactions to her post have been sharply divided. Some fans praised her confidence and charisma, urging producers to consider her as a genuine candidate. Others were more critical, with comments ranging from scepticism about her suitability to outright dismissal of the idea.

Public Reaction

The response to Nicole's 'audition' highlights the intense scrutiny that surrounds modern celebrity relationships, particularly those tied to high-profile figures like Kelce and Swift. Even a light-hearted social media post can quickly be dissected for hidden meaning.

At the same time, the viral reaction reveals how reality television, social media, and celebrity romance have become deeply intertwined. A single TikTok clip can spark debates about casting decisions, relationship dynamics, and public image all at once.