Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have triggered a wave of engagement speculation after the actress was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger during a public outing in London.

The sighting, combined with the couple's increasingly public appearances together, has prompted questions online about whether the pair may be engaged. Despite the growing chatter, there has been no official confirmation from either Styles, Kravitz, or their representatives, leaving the claims unverified.

Read more Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engagement Rumours: The Evidence and a Full Timeline of Their Romance Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engagement Rumours: The Evidence and a Full Timeline of Their Romance

Engagement Rumours Sparked by London Ring Sighting

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have triggered a wave of engagement speculation after the actress was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger during a public outing in London.

The sighting, as reported by Page Six, showed Kravitz walking with Styles while wearing what was described as a 'massive' sparkler, which quickly fuelled online rumours about a possible engagement. The pair were also seen holding hands and appearing relaxed during the outing.

The visible ring quickly circulated on social media, with fans questioning whether it indicated an engagement. However, neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly addressed the claims, and no official announcement has been made regarding any engagement.

At present, the ring has not been confirmed as an engagement ring, and its significance remains unclear.

Se los vio a Harry Styles y a Zoë Kravitz juntos londres a los besos y A ELLA CON UN ANILLO DE DIAMANTES ENORME, SE CASA HARRY?🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GapL20uZQ6 — nom0leste (@nom0leste) April 21, 2026

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first publicly linked around eight months ago when they were seen together in London, appearing affectionate during a casual outing.

Since then, the pair have been spotted in several cities, including Brooklyn and Rome, often walking hand in hand or dining with friends.

Their relationship has gradually become more visible over time, although both celebrities have largely avoided discussing it publicly.

According to previous reports from unnamed sources, the relationship has progressed quickly, with insiders describing it as having moved from early stages to something more established in a short period.

Despite this, there has been no formal confirmation from either party about the seriousness of the relationship beyond public appearances.

Insider Claims and 'Soulmate' Speculation

Further fuel was added to the engagement rumours after unnamed sources were reported to have described Kravitz as viewing Styles as her 'soulmate'. These claims have circulated widely online but have not been directly confirmed by either celebrity.

Kravitz has previously been linked to high-profile relationships, including her marriage to Karl Glusman and her engagement to Channing Tatum, both of which ended before the current relationship began. Styles likewise has a history of well-known partners, including Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner.

Public Reaction to Engagement Speculation

Online reaction to the diamond ring sighting has been swift, with fans debating whether the jewellery could indicate an engagement. Social media discussions have ranged from claims of a secret proposal to suggestions that the ring may simply be a fashion accessory.

The couple's increasing public appearances together have intensified curiosity about the status of their relationship. The relationship continues to attract attention due to its visibility, but its exact status has not been officially clarified by either party or their representatives. Without confirmation from Styles or Kravitz, the engagement talk remains speculations.