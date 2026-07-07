Donald Trump's remarks about Nicki Minaj at the White House have triggered a fresh social media row after he called the rapper 'so hot' during a Rose Garden luncheon in Washington on Monday, 6 July 2026. Critics blasted the US president's language as 'creepy' and 'gross,' while supporters framed it as another sign of the unusual political fandom that has grown around the pair.

Trump Calls Nicki Minaj A Friend Of Common Sense

The news came after Minaj attended a White House Rose Garden luncheon hosted by Trump, where he singled her out in front of guests and praised her as 'so respected and so hot and so great' before adding that she was a 'great friend of, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense.' He went on to call her 'a fantastic person' with 'real talent' and then identified her by name.

That line was all it took. Within hours, the clip was circulating online, with commentator Aaron Rupar among those highlighting Trump's wording on X. The reaction was immediate and predictable in the way internet storms so often are, with users condemning the president's language as inappropriate and fixating on the word 'hot.'

This is not just a throwaway joke about celebrity. It lands in a wider political and cultural moment where Minaj has become an increasingly visible figure at Trump-adjacent events, and where every compliment, however clumsy, gets amplified into a miniature row. That is the game now. One line, a million reactions, and suddenly everyone is arguing about whether the man in the Oval Office has any sense of boundaries at all.

The Online Backlash

Criticism came fast and, frankly, not especially subtly. One user called Trump 'a pig,' another wrote, 'That's just gross,' while others described the comment as 'creepy' and 'so inappropriate.' A separate post said, '2026 is wild. Never thought I'd see Trump hyping Nicki in the Rose Garden.'

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The language of the backlash matters because it points to a familiar complaint about Trump, that he blurs the line between public praise and personal commentary in a way many people read as unsettling. To some, it was a compliment. To others, it sounded like a power-laced bit of locker-room nonsense dressed up for the Rose Garden, and that was the s**t of it.

Minaj's presence at the luncheon also gave the moment extra charge. The rapper, who has previously been portrayed in Trump-friendly circles as a pop-culture trophy of sorts, was described in earlier reporting as a supporter of the president, and one outlet noted that she had appeared as a guest of honour during Trump's second term.

None of that makes the comment any less awkward. It just explains why the exchange hit harder than a standard celebrity shout-out.

Amid A Familiar Pattern

This was not the first time Trump has drawn attention for publicly praising Minaj. Earlier this year, White House event coverage showed him speaking warmly about her during a Black History Month reception, where he again praised her looks and said he loved her. The exact wording varied, but the pattern did not.

And that is why the latest moment travelled so quickly online. It fed directly into a well-worn Trump habit, the off-the-cuff compliment that lands somewhere between flamboyant and crude, depending on who is listening.

With Minaj in the room and cameras rolling, there was no chance the remark would stay private, or even half-forgotten.

The White House event itself was part of Trump's public schedule on Monday, and official White House materials list Rose Garden and briefing activity for the same date. That at least confirms the setting and timing around the luncheon, even if the internet's judgement on the president's phrasing was made long before any formal statement could catch up.