Lauren Bennett, the British singer best known for featuring on LMFAO's global hit 'Party Rock Anthem' and performing with girl group G.R.L., has died at the age of 37.

Bennett's death was announced on 6 July by her former G.R.L. bandmates Paula van Oppen, Natasha Slayton and Emmalyn Estrada in an emotional Instagram tribute.

'It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,' the group wrote. 'Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.'

The statement remembered Bennett as a cherished friend whose energy, humour and spirit had left a lasting mark on those around her.

'We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,' the message continued. 'Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.'

The note was signed: 'Your GRLs, Em, Tash, and P.'

Cause of Death Has Not Been Disclosed

No official cause of death has been made public.

As of writing, Bennett's family has not released a statement addressing the circumstances of her death, and her former bandmates did not include further details in their tribute.

The absence of a confirmed cause has led to widespread searches and speculation online, but no verified information has been shared by relatives or representatives.

For now, the focus from friends and fans has remained on Bennett's life, career and the memories she left behind.

From Kent Talent Shows to Los Angeles

Born in Meopham, Kent, Bennett began performing at a young age, entering local talent contests and singing in pubs and bars before later auditioning for The X Factor as a teenager.

Although she was sent home after reaching the final 12 stage, the experience helped move her closer to the pop industry.

At 17, she moved to Los Angeles after joining Paradiso Girls, a girl group created in the orbit of The Pussycat Dolls brand. The group released 'Patron Tequila' featuring Lil Jon and Eve in 2009, reaching No. 3 on the US dance club songs chart.

Breakthrough With 'Party Rock Anthem'

Bennett's biggest global moment came in 2011 when she featured on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem' alongside GoonRock.

The track became one of the defining party songs of the early 2010s, topping charts in multiple countries and turning Bennett's voice into part of a worldwide pop phenomenon.

She later joined G.R.L., a five-piece girl group that included Simone Battle, Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula van Oppen.

The band appeared on Pitbull's 'Wild Wild Love' and scored one of their biggest hits with 'Ugly Heart,' which reached the UK Top 20 and became a major success in Australia and New Zealand.

A Group Marked by Tragedy

Bennett's death is the second major loss connected to G.R.L. after Simone Battle died in 2014 at the age of 25.

Following Battle's death, the group released 'Lighthouse' as a tribute and partnered with the mental health charity Give an Hour. Bennett said at the time that the music industry had a powerful influence on young people and hoped their work could help at least one person.

Remembered by Fans and Family

Bennett is survived by her young daughter, Harlow, whom she shared with actor and dancer Kenny Wormald, according to reports.

Fans have since filled social media with tributes, remembering her for her voice, warmth and contribution to pop music.

For many, Bennett will remain tied to the high-energy sound of 'Party Rock Anthem,' but her former bandmates' tribute painted a more personal picture: a woman remembered not only for her music, but for the love and laughter she brought into their lives.