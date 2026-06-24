Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have told guests invited to their New York wedding on 3 July not to bring presents, according to NFL star George Kittle, who has now cheerfully admitted he plans to ignore the 'absolutely no gifts' rule.

Speculation around the Taylor Swift wedding has been building for months, as the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quietly shifted from an originally mooted small Rhode Island ceremony to what insiders describe as a much larger celebration at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. The pair, both 36, are due to exchange vows at the iconic arena, with guests reportedly sworn to secrecy and a star-studded invite list that reads like a pop culture roll call.

Kittle, a close friend of Kelce and fellow tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, revealed the couple's strict stance on gifting during an interview with Extra TV on Tuesday.

'They said absolutely no gifts,' he said, explaining that Swift and Kelce had made their position clear to those invited to the nuptials.

Then he immediately undercut the rule. Kittle added that he is still planning to buy Kelce something, describing the idea almost like a mischievous dare to himself rather than a solemn wedding obligation.

Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: 'Wood' Singer's Secret Gift to NFL Star Revealed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: 'Wood' Singer's Secret Gift to NFL Star Revealed

Taylor Swift Wedding Rule Meets An Old Coin Obsession

The news came after Kittle, who co-founded the Tight End University training summit with Kelce and former NFL player Greg Olsen, began doing media around this year's event. Speaking about the no-gift policy, he admitted he had already settled on a present that would appeal to Kelce's slightly eccentric tastes.

'I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,' Kittle said. 'Sounds expensive, too.'

That detail, odd as it sounds, tracks with how friends have framed the relationship between the two tight ends. Kittle and Kelce have been photographed together at league events stretching back years, swapping jerseys and in-jokes, and the coin plan sounds more like a personal token than some mad luxury item meant to impress one of the world's most famous couples.

As for his broader wish for the pair, Kittle kept it simple, saying he hoped they would 'have so much fun with all your friends.' No poetic speeches, no soppy stuff, just a very NFL version of a blessing.

Tight End University, Tight Schedule For Taylor Swift

In case you missed it, Swift made a surprise appearance at the Tight End University summit this week, turning what is usually a niche off-season training camp into something much closer to a pop event. Kittle told People that her decision to show up, with the wedding less than two weeks away, had not gone unnoticed.

'She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,' he said. 'So, we're just so thankful that they're here.'

Taylor Swift surprise guest at Tight End University 😱



George Kittle requested Taylor to play "Love Story" 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/iBDSwB2rFx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2026

Kittle's remarks effectively confirmed what had, until recently, been treated as background noise in the gossip ecosystem. Swift and Kelce are set to marry on 3 July at Madison Square Garden, a venue more associated with playoff basketball and sold-out concert tours than wedding vows. One unnamed source told Page Six that 'everyone's been sworn to secrecy' over the details, though that promise seems increasingly difficult to keep as friends keep talking.

For starters, the couple had originally planned something very different. Swift and Kelce allegedly once favoured an intimate ceremony at her Rhode Island mansion this month, before drifting towards a bigger event and more expansive guest list. By November 2025, insiders were already saying they were considering scrapping the smaller plan to 'go all out.'

The Rhode Island property, bought for a reported $17.75 million, has hardly been abandoned, though. Swift is said to have held her bachelorette weekend there last weekend, gathering a close circle of friends at the oceanfront home in Westerly. The details have been kept deliberately vague, but images of arrivals and departures suggested a classic Swift circle: low profile, heavily guarded, but hardly dull.

Kelce, meanwhile, leaned into a more stereotypical lads' send-off. The tight end celebrated his final days as a fiancé in Los Angeles with a group of close friends, with part of the night reportedly spent at Bird Streets Club, a private restaurant and social venue on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Later, he was seen at a Chris Lake concert, at one point climbing on stage beside the British DJ, dancing along and firing a bubble gun into the crowd. Because of course he did.

Star Guests, Secrecy And A No-Gift Line In The Sand

Interest in the Taylor Swift wedding has been amplified by the calibre of names said to have landed an invitation. Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are all reportedly on the list, alongside figures from the NFL world and Swift's music collaborators.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the combination of Madison Square Garden, a global pop star bride and a three-time Super Bowl champion groom has already prompted hand-wringing in New York over security, traffic and the small matter of turning a sports arena into a wedding hall.