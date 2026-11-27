Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has called for US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify under oath over NVIDIA chips. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press on 22 November 2026, Kennedy joked that he would ask the Cabinet officials 'not to stab each other'.

The senator's remark referred to his perception of tensions between the two officials. His demand for congressional testimony came amid scrutiny of Washington's enforcement of semiconductor export restrictions.

At issue is whether advanced American artificial intelligence (AI) chips reached China despite existing restrictions and whether government agencies responded adequately to suspected violations.

Kennedy's remarks followed an investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of facilitating the diversion of advanced NVIDIA chips to China.

Scott Bessent has assailed Howard Lutnick for lax enforcement of export controls on semiconductors, an issue thrust into public view by a scandal at Nvidia. Can the commerce secretary survive the heat? https://t.co/IcRvA3kn9O — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 26, 2026

Why Kennedy Wants Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent Under Oath Over NVIDIA Chips

During his 22 November interview, Kennedy indicated that questioning the Cabinet officials about export enforcement was a greater priority than questioning NVIDIA's leadership.

The Louisiana Republican, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, questioned whether the Commerce Department had knowingly allowed China to circumvent US export restrictions.

Kennedy qualified his assessment during the interview. He did not present documentary evidence establishing that Lutnick had personally authorised unlawful shipments.

The dispute had intensified on 13 November when Bessent told CNBC that several government agencies had supported placing Megaspeed on the US Entity List.

According to Bessent, the Treasury, Pentagon, State Department and US Trade Representative had favoured imposing restrictions for months. He pointed to the Commerce Department's responsibility for the process.

The Commerce Department previously denied a report alleging that Bessent had confronted Lutnick over the matter.

Speaking separately on CBS's Face the Nation on 22 November, Bessent said the administration was still awaiting answers from NVIDIA.

Kennedy's remarks have also drawn attention to reported tensions within Trump's Cabinet. Wonderwall highlighted the senator's comments on 25 November, focusing on his mockery of the relationship between Bessent and Lutnick amid the NVIDIA chip export controversy.

John Kennedy mocks tensions between Bessent and Lutnick https://t.co/gW0CrILkwc — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) November 25, 2026

Megaspeed Restrictions Intensify Congressional Scrutiny

The US government subsequently added Megaspeed International Pte Ltd to its Entity List, effective 23 November, imposing additional export licensing restrictions on the company.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security detailed the measures in a Federal Register notice published on 25 November.

The regulatory action covers seven entities across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Inclusion on the Entity List restricts access to items subject to US export controls but does not constitute a criminal conviction.

Congressional scrutiny of NVIDIA's export activities also predates Kennedy's televised remarks.

On 11 November, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons issued a records preservation request to senior officials within President Donald Trump's administration.

The senators sought documents and communications concerning NVIDIA's advanced chip exports to China and associated national security risks.

Meanwhile, the Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing on American export controls for 3 December, listing NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang as a witness.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has also requested that Lutnick appear publicly before the committee. His office confirmed that the commerce secretary had agreed to testify.

A separate appearance by Lutnick on 10 December has been reported, although the precise date remains subject to confirmation. Kennedy's proposed joint appearance involving both Lutnick and Bessent has yet to be publicly confirmed.