The question of Somali Minnesotans' citizenship has drawn scrutiny after President Donald Trump placed the word 'citizens' in quotation marks while attacking the community. The post appeared on Truth Social on 26 November 2026. Trump claimed that only 2% of the Somali population had jobs and were willing to work without government assistance, but provided no evidence to support the figure.

He said he wanted to thank 'the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job'. He added that they were 'actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance'. He described them as 'wonderful American 'citizens' who 'should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us'.

Trump added: 'The others should be thrown out, immediately'. He said their removal would save 'the Great State of Minnesota' but did not explain whom he meant by 'the others'.

The quotation marks around 'citizens' drew attention because they appeared to question the national identity of Somali Americans who hold US citizenship. The wording, alongside the phrase 'our Country', prompted scrutiny over whether the president was distinguishing between Americans based on ancestry.

A March 2026 federal court filing, citing 2024 US Census Bureau data, stated that Minnesota had more than 76,000 residents of Somali descent. Almost 72,000 were US citizens, representing approximately 94% of the population. Roughly 4,000 were not citizens.

These figures are estimates and may vary between datasets. The filing also did not establish how many non-citizens were unlawfully present in the United States. A Minnesota Reformer analysis published on 5 December 2025, using 2023 data, estimated that 9% of Minnesota residents of Somali descent were non-citizens.

What the Employment and Welfare Figures Show

Trump's 2% assertion is unsupported by evidence in his post. The Center for Immigration Studies published an estimate on 10 December 2025, finding that 81% of Minnesota households headed by Somali immigrants received some form of public assistance. Its analysis used American Community Survey data from 2014 to 2023.

That household-level measure does not represent the proportion of Somali individuals who work. Nor does it establish that benefit recipients are unemployed or unwilling to work. Public assistance can include food and medical support received by households in which members are employed.

Minnesota Compass reports that 69.6% of Somali adults aged 18 to 64 in Minnesota were employed, based on pooled 2020–2024 data. The estimate has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points and applies to working-age adults, not the entire Somali population.

Fraud Cases Do Not Define a Whole Community

Minnesota's Feeding Our Future case involved a fraud scheme targeting a federally funded child nutrition programme during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prosecutors initially estimated the losses at $250 million and later raised the figure to about $300 million. Courts have since convicted multiple defendants, including the organisation's founder, Aimee Bock.

The prosecutions establish the responsibility of individual defendants, not collective responsibility among Somali Minnesotans.

Trump did not identify which people he believed should be deported. That omission matters because US citizens cannot be deported under immigration law. About 94% of Somali Minnesotans are citizens, according to the 2024 estimates in the filing.

Ancestry alone does not establish immigration status, employment or eligibility for public assistance. Trump's 2% employment claim remains unsupported, while the available citizenship estimates indicate that the overwhelming majority of Somali Minnesotans are US citizens.