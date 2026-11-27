Federal officials reported no detectable airborne lead after the US Army detonated degraded explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, 25 November. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said its real-time air monitors recorded no airborne lead across the region.

The result offers early reassurance, but it does not establish that soil, water or surfaces are free from contamination. On 26 November, the EPA said laboratory analysis was still under way.

The blast, carried out at about 9am local time, destroyed approximately 68 drums of crystallised lead azide.

The EPA collected 1,591 samples before the detonation and more than 1,000 afterwards, covering air, water, soil and dust. Sampling also included homes, parks, drinking-water intakes and farms. The agency expected the first post-detonation laboratory results on Friday, 27 November.

Why the Iowa Detonation Went Ahead

The Army said inspectors found severe degradation and crystallisation in the drums, which held roughly 9,700 pounds of material. Stored at the plant for more than 20 years, the lead azide had become sensitive to friction, vibration, heat and shock.

The Army carried out two controlled detonations and used earthworks and soil wetting to limit the spread of particles. Federal officials said two visible plumes dissipated shortly afterwards. The Army maintained that controlled destruction was safer than risking an accidental explosion during transport or treatment.

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter challenged the EPA's emergency permit, citing concerns about lead dust and inadequate public notice.

On 23 November, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit rejected the groups' emergency request to block the operation and lifted an administrative stay, allowing the Army to proceed. The ruling did not determine whether the operation caused contamination.

The same day, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had ordered the military to pause the detonation until both the court and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, agreed to it. He warned that he would hold Sand responsible for 'any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation'.

Sand, who takes office in January 2027, passed the decision back, urging the administration to rely on the experts at the site.

Evacuations and Questions Still Outstanding

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster emergency proclamation for Des Moines, Lee and Van Buren counties on 24 November. The state said up to 100 federally activated Iowa National Guard soldiers would support the response.

Before the blast, FEMA supported the relocation of Middletown residents and people within a five-mile zone southwest of the plant. Others in a wider advisory area were told to shelter indoors. The Army issued an all-clear on Wednesday evening, although environmental sampling continued. FEMA's initial hotel support ran through 27 November, with extensions available.

Former Middletown Mayor Doug Coyle said, 'I feel relieved that it's over with.' He criticised the early communication, adding: 'Communication was good at the end, poor at the beginning.'

Illinois Representative Mary Miller said, 'My constituents in Illinois, and indeed all Americans, deserve clear answers and accountability.' Representative Eric Sorensen also urged residents to follow safety advice.

The absence of airborne lead is an encouraging early result, not a final environmental clearance. Residents now await the soil, water and dust results, as well as an explanation of how the ageing material became unstable.