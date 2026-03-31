Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, is happy and in love. However, he believes that those who support his daughter and Prince Harry would have something negative to say about the age gap between him and his new partner.

Not much was known about Thomas's relationship status after his split from ex-wife Doria Ragland. After he rose to prominence following Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship, countless stories were written about him, though not necessarily about his personal life. Now, Thomas has spoken openly about his relationship with a Filipina nurse named Rio Canedo.

Thomas Markle Dismisses 'Sussex Squad' Criticism

Read more Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Neighbours are 'Avoiding' Them? Pair's California Reputation Allegedly Slump Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Neighbours are 'Avoiding' Them? Pair's California Reputation Allegedly Slump

Speaking to a publication, Thomas acknowledged that the so-called 'Sussex Squad' would likely criticise his relationship with Canedo. He was unconcerned by their reaction, saying the most important thing is that he is happy and has found someone who genuinely takes good care of him.

'I know some people will say hurtful things, but I don't care. I want to talk about this because I never thought I would ever be happy again. I want people to know you're never too old to find peace and love,' he said.

Thomas also said he hopes to inspire others with their love story. 'There's a lot of negative things going on in the world, and if my story can give a little hope to one person, then I'm happy,' he said.

Thomas met Canedo in Cebu, Philippines, where he is currently residing. The couple is reportedly not ashamed of being openly affectionate with each other while out in public. Canedo, who has two children from a previous relationship, had no idea who Thomas was when they first met. The two did not expect their chance encounter to lead to a serious relationship between them.

The Fallout of Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her Dad

Meghan remains estranged from her father. Their relationship fell apart after news broke that Thomas had posed for a series of photographs ahead of his daughter's royal wedding in exchange for money and an interview. This did not sit well with Meghan and led her to make the difficult decision not to invite her father to the ceremony.

Following the controversy, Thomas's health deteriorated. He was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and has previously suffered a stroke. Despite his ongoing health battles, Thomas continues to maintain a positive outlook on life, in no small part due to his relationship with Canedo.

'I finally feel safe and well-cared for. I've got pneumonia, but I'm not feeling sorry for myself because I have Rio taking such good care of me. I hardly watch the news. I live in a world where people are kind to each other. The nurses and doctors here in the Philippines are wonderful. People here don't have all the worldly goods we have in the West but they respect and care for older people,' he said.

Thomas also mentioned his daughter in his recent interview. He said that he had been so sad for so long because of his fallout with Meghan, but thanks to Canedo, he can now laugh and feel genuinely happy again.