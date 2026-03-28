Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday following a rollover crash in Martin County, Florida, in which authorities suspected he was driving under the influence. The 15-time major winner faces charges including DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a urinalysis test.

President Donald Trump addressed the incident briefly after arriving in Miami, calling Woods a 'very close friend of mine' and an 'amazing man'. Trump added that he was aware of the accident but did not have full details at the time of his remarks.

The crash occurred in the afternoon, and law enforcement noted that Woods' vehicle collided with another car. Investigators conducted in-depth roadside tests, taking into account Woods' previous injuries and surgeries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained last year.

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Sheriff Provides Details on DUI Charges

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek provided an update on the investigation, confirming that Woods exhibited signs of impairment at the scene. The sheriff noted that there was no initial suspicion of alcohol involvement, but Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis test when requested.

As cited by AOL, Sheriff Budensiek said, 'DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests. ... So, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.'

Authorities also highlighted that Woods' refusal to take the urinalysis test contributed to the DUI charge. Property damage was reported to the other vehicle involved in the collision. The sheriff did not provide details on whether additional citations or legal actions were immediately planned beyond the arrest.

Donald Trump Comments on Woods' Situation

Trump spoke to reporters on Friday, highlighting his personal connection to Woods. 'I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. He is an amazing person, an amazing man, but some difficulty,' the president said.

Woods is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the president's former daughter-in-law, and their connection has been publicly supported by Trump. Earlier in 2025, he stated that he had given Woods his blessing and wished both parties happiness. Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Kai Trump, were seen attending Woods' recent TGL championship appearance, marking the golfer's return to competition following his Achilles injury.

Tiger Woods' Recent Golf Activities

The five-time Masters champion participated in the TGL championship earlier this week, drawing attention as he continues his recovery from serious leg surgery. Trump confirmed in an interview on The Five that Woods would attend this year's Masters but would not play, emphasising his ongoing rehabilitation and readiness for public appearances.

Woods' presence at high-profile tournaments continues to attract both fans and media attention, particularly following a year of physical setbacks that had cast doubt on his professional future.

Legal Process Following the Crash

After the crash, Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a urinalysis test, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. Authorities conducted roadside tests at the scene and took into account Woods' prior injuries and surgeries.

The incident has received widespread media attention due to Woods' status as a 15-time major champion and his public relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Social media coverage has also noted public interest in the crash and the statements made by Donald Trump regarding Woods' situation.