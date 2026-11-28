Grand Theft Auto VI drew about 420 million hours watched across livestreaming platforms in its first seven days, setting a new launch-week record, according to analytics firm Streams Charts. The milestone landed as streamer Aishah Sofey faced questions over footage from her GTA 6 marathon that appeared to show someone driving off in her customised Nissan GT-R.

The figure covers Twitch, YouTube, Kick and other tracked services, not Twitch alone. Streams Charts published its analysis on 25 November, listing 419.62 million hours in one chart and 420.17 million in another. Those hours measure total viewing time, not individual viewers.

The firm said GTA 6 nearly tripled the previous first-week record, held by Valorant's closed beta in 2020. Twitch alone generated more watch time for the game than any earlier launch had recorded across all tracked platforms. The game also hit a launch peak of 7.91 million concurrent viewers, and more than 1,000 channels set personal viewing records during the week.

Aishah Sofey's GTA 6 Marathon Takes an Unexpected Turn

Sofey had promoted a marathon in which she would keep streaming until she finished the game. A Twitch archive lists a nearly six-hour broadcast on 23 November, titled 'NOT ENDING STREAM UNTIL I BEAT GTA 6.'

Footage shared online appears to show someone entering the garage, walking up to the GT-R and driving it away while the stream was still live. Sofey later posted a video saying her car had been stolen in Miami. She said the garage had been locked and described damage to a Starlink dish outside.

According to Sofey, police attended and found more broken glass nearby. She said the car had a tracking device and offered $10,000 (£7,500) for information leading to its recovery.

In a follow-up stream, she said officers had told her to 'give up' because the car was 'long gone.' No public statement from Miami police confirming the case or identifying a suspect could be found at the time of writing, and the department has not confirmed what officers allegedly told her.

Was the GTA 6 Stream Clip Staged?

The clip drew scepticism online, with some viewers asking how the person in the garage could have missed the camera. On Reddit's r/LivestreamFail, user Technical-Mistake122 wrote: 'Even if it wasn't obviously staged did the person not see the tripod in the room with them lol?'

Others treated the footage as genuine, pointing to clips of Sofey breaking down in tears as she explained the theft to her chat. She has firmly rejected any suggestion that she set it up.

'It's insane anyone would think that it's staged, because why would I have my car window broken or anything stolen?' she told TMZ on 25 November. She called the GT-R her 'baby,' her passion project and her dream car. She also told the outlet the garage was left open afterwards, exposing her Lamborghini Urus and streaming equipment.

Sofey said the ordeal had made her think about leaving Miami. She criticised what she described as an uncaring police response and said she would no longer play GTA 6, calling it a 'terrible bad luck charm.'

The streaming record rests on published analytics. The alleged theft does not. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the theft or the police response, so claims about the incident should be treated with caution until authorities confirm them.