Gisele Bündchen's Father's Day tribute to her husband, Joaquim Valente, has sparked an online co-parenting debate after she made no mention of ex-husband Tom Brady, father to her two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. The supermodel shared family photos celebrating Valente and her late father, including images of Benjamin and Vivian, but omitted any reference to Brady, dividing followers online.

One of the most-liked comments read: 'Don't forget the father of your other kids. He helped raise them too,' triggering further discussion over Brady's absence.

The reaction was heightened after Brady publicly honoured Bündchen on Mother's Day just weeks earlier, sharing family photos and a tribute to the mother of his children, drawing comparisons between the former couple's public acknowledgements.

Bündchen's post, which also highlighted Valente's role in their blended family, has fuelled broader debate over co-parenting expectations and post-divorce boundaries.

Joaquim Valente Takes Centre Stage

Bündchen shared a series of family photographs celebrating Valente, with whom she shares a one-year-old son. The images showed the family's current life together, including a beach photograph of Valente, Bündchen and their son standing beneath a rainbow.

Other images showed Valente lying on a studio floor while the child crawled over him, spending time with Benjamin and appearing alongside both of Bündchen's older children. The repeated focus on Valente's relationship with Benjamin and Vivian reinforced his central role throughout the tribute, with multiple photographs highlighting his place within Bündchen's current family life.

'Happy Father's Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency', Bündchen wrote. She described Valente as 'an incredible role model' and said the family was grateful for him.

The post also honoured her late father, Valdir Bündchen, with a throwback family photograph.

Why Tom Brady's Absence Stood Out

What made the Father's Day post a talking point was not simply who was included, but who was not. Although Bündchen and Brady share Benjamin and Vivian, the retired NFL quarterback was not mentioned anywhere in the caption.

Commenters repeatedly referenced Brady's Mother's Day tribute when discussing the Father's Day post. The former NFL star shared photographs honouring the mothers in his life, including Bündchen and former partner Bridget Moynahan, alongside a public Mother's Day message.

Many commenters focused on the contrast between the two holiday tributes. Brady had publicly recognised the mother of his children on Mother's Day, while Bündchen's Father's Day post did not mention the father of hers.

Why It Became A Co-Parenting Debate

The discussion centred on more than a missing mention. Several photographs featured Benjamin and Vivian alongside Valente, whom Bündchen described as 'an incredible role model'.

Some viewed the combination of the children's inclusion, Valente's prominent presence and Brady's omission as a discussion point about co-parenting and blended-family dynamics. Others argued there was no expectation for Bündchen to publicly acknowledge an ex-husband during a Father's Day tribute dedicated to her current partner and father.

Some commenters interpreted the post as emphasising Bündchen's current family life because it featured Valente prominently alongside Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady was not mentioned. The interpretation became a recurring theme throughout the discussion in the comments section.

Social Media Reactions Split

The comments section quickly filled with arguments over whether Brady should have been acknowledged. The most-liked comment, which reminded Bündchen not to 'forget the father of your other kids', generated numerous replies and became a focal point of the discussion.

Critics argued Brady's omission was notable given that he remains the father of Benjamin and Vivian. One user wrote: 'Don't forget the father of your other kids. He helped raised them too.'

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Supporters of Bündchen disagreed. One response read: 'They are divorced precisely because he didn't raise them.' Another user wrote: 'Left a Hall of Fame QB for a random,' prompting the reply: 'She's worth more than him.'

Others defended Bündchen's decision to focus solely on her current husband and family. One user wrote: 'She doesn't have to address her ex-husband as baby daddy if she doesn't want to'.

The comment reflected a broader view among supporters who argued that the tribute was intended to celebrate Valente rather than revisit her previous marriage.

Family Dynamic Remains Under Scrutiny

Bündchen and Brady have publicly stated their commitment to co-parenting Benjamin and Vivian following their 2022 divorce. Since then, Bündchen has welcomed a son with Valente and married him in a private ceremony.

While the Father's Day post was intended to celebrate Valente and Bündchen's father, the reaction highlighted how closely fans continue to follow the former couple's family dynamic, with much of the discussion centred on whether former spouses who share children should be publicly acknowledged on family-centred holidays.