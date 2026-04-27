Tom Cruise and Pamela Anderson are said to be in regular contact after first connecting in early 2024, with sources claiming the pair 'can talk for hours' and that a possible romance is no longer being ruled out. The Mission: Impossible star, 63, reportedly reached out to Anderson, 58, to praise her performance in the film The Last Showgirl, and the two have allegedly stayed in touch ever since.

Whispers about Cruise and Anderson began last year when a TikTok clip showed them leaving the same New York hotel within a short time of each other. At the time, it was dismissed by many as a celebrity near-miss in a city where stars constantly cross paths. The new claims suggest that meeting was part of a longer-running, private connection rather than a chance encounter.

Dating Rumours Gain Pace

According to a source quoted by the National Enquirer, Cruise took the initiative after watching Anderson's much-discussed turn in The Last Showgirl, described as her 'big comeback' on screen. The insider said the film made 'people see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,' and that he contacted her directly to say so.

From there, the two are said to have struck up a surprisingly easy rapport. The same source claims they have remained in touch, with conversations that frequently run long into the night. 'There is definitely a spark between them,' the insider is quoted as saying, adding that people around Cruise have noticed the chemistry and even raised it with him.

Nothing in the reports suggests they are officially a couple, and neither Cruise nor Anderson has commented publicly on the claims. Without confirmation from either camp, the details remain unverified.

That said, the story has quickly taken on a life of its own, helped along by social media speculation and the sheer curiosity factor of seeing two of the 1990s' biggest pop culture figures reportedly circling one another three decades on.

Hollywood Histories and a Shared Obsession With Film

The idea of Cruise and Anderson dating carries a certain tabloid symmetry. Both have lived much of their adult lives under intense public scrutiny, both have lengthy and heavily dissected relationship histories, and both are now navigating later-career reinventions.

Cruise has been married three times, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. He rarely speaks in detail about his private life and, as one source put it, is 'a very private guy.' The insider suggested that, for that reason, he is unlikely to parade any new relationship until it is well established.

'Until they're at a place where they want to make this official, Tom will play his cards close to the chest,' the source said, though they also stressed that he 'doesn't shoot down the idea of dating Pam when people bring it up.'

Anderson, whose ex-husbands include Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, musician Kid Rock, professional poker player Rick Salomon and builder Dan Hayhurst, has spent recent years reframing her public image. The source claims that what really binds her to Cruise is not shared scandal or fame fatigue, but film itself.

'She's a huge cinephile — that's something they really have bonded over,' the insider said. 'They can talk for hours about films and the business.'

Cruise, who has spent four decades at the top of the box office, is described as openly admiring. 'He always speaks highly of her,' the source added. 'Tom has a ton of respect for Pam.'

For an actress long reduced to a red swimsuit and a tabloid caricature, the suggestion that one of Hollywood's most powerful leading men has been freshly impressed by her work fits neatly with the narrative of Anderson's ongoing reassessment.

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Those watching for signs of something more concrete between them have seized on that viral TikTok video of the pair leaving the same New York hotel. The clip, shared widely online, shows them exiting separately, with no physical interaction on camera. On its own, it proves very little, but within the frame of the new claims, some fans are treating it like an early breadcrumb.

At this stage, the story rests entirely on unnamed insiders and second-hand accounts. There are no photographs of them together on anything resembling a date, no official statements from representatives, and no timelines beyond the vague reference to Cruise having reached out in 2024.

Until either of them is willing to put their name to the rumours, the question of whether Tom Cruise and Pamela Anderson are actually dating remains hanging in the air, fuelled more by fascination than hard evidence.