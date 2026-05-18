Tom Kane, the voice actor best known for bringing Jedi Master Yoda to life in animated Star Wars projects and for playing Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls, has died aged 64.

His representative, Zach McGinnis, confirmed to US entertainment site TMZ that the actor passed away on Monday, 18 May. The announcement marks the end of a prolific broadcast career that spanned more than four decades before severe health complications forced him to step away from the microphone.

Tom Kane Cause Of Death Update Awaited

An official cause of death has not been disclosed by the actor's family or representatives. Kane had largely remained out of the public eye over the last few years. He formally announced his retirement from all voice acting duties in 2021, a decision directly resulting from a debilitating stroke he suffered in late 2020. The medical emergency caused significant physical setbacks, abruptly halting his otherwise consistent schedule in the recording booth.

While specific details regarding his Monday passing remain private, McGinnis released a comprehensive statement reflecting on the actor's extensive Hollywood footprint and personal character. 'Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,' McGinnis told TMZ.

Beloved Voice Actor Leaves Extraordinary Devoted Family

The representative also drew attention to Kane's private life, highlighting a deep commitment to his family that ran parallel to his demanding recording commitments. McGinnis noted that the actor and his wife, Cindy Roberts, dedicated a significant portion of their lives to the foster-care system, opening their home to children in need.

'But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man,' McGinnis added. 'Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children—three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.' Kane is survived by his wife and their nine children.

Tom Kane Anchored Animated 'Star Wars' Universe

Born in 1962, Kane entered the highly competitive voiceover industry remarkably early. He secured his first professional acting credits in 1977 when he was just 15 years old. Over the next 44 years, he steadily accumulated a vast portfolio of work across television, film, and commercial platforms, building a reputation as a highly versatile and reliable talent in the studio.

He eventually became a foundational voice within the expanding Star Wars franchise. Studio executives frequently hired him to provide the voice for Jedi Master Yoda, alongside several other supporting characters, across multiple animated properties set within the science-fiction universe.

Professor Utonium Defined 'Powerpuff Girls' Broadcast Run

Beyond his sci-fi credits, Kane became a familiar voice to younger audiences as Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls. As the scientist father figure who created the titular superheroes, he anchored the hit animated series throughout its long-running broadcast tenure. His work on the show cemented his status as a leading voice actor in daytime animation.

Outside character acting, major television networks regularly enlisted Kane as a live announcer for high-profile broadcast events. His distinct and commanding delivery led to his selection as the official voice for four separate Academy Awards ceremonies, placing him at the centre of the global Hollywood awards season. While his time in the recording booth ended in 2021, his voice continues to be broadcast to audiences around the world.