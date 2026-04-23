The quest for justice for 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez reached a pivotal turning point on 16 April, with the arrest of 21-year-old rising singer d4vd. The artist, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is currently being held without bail and faces trial for the death of the teenager, whose severely decomposed remains were discovered inside Burke's abandoned black Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot on 8 September 2025.

This week, the investigation reached a gruesome milestone as unsealed forensic details emerged nearly one year after the alleged murder took place. The newly released Medical Examiner's report has sent shockwaves through the community, detailing not only a chilling cause of death but a series of physical mutilations.

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In the report, it was indicated that Hernandez was missing two fingers on her left hand – the pinky and ring finger – and internet sleuths allege that one of the fingers has a tattoo with Burke's name, 'David.'

Alleged Killing A Year Ago

On Monday, 20 April, during Burke's arraignment, prosecutors alleged that Hernandez was killed on or before 23 April 2025. According to Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Hernandez allegedly went to Burke's home in the Hollywood Hills on that day and was 'never heard from again.'

Investigators believe that the teenager was killed shortly after arriving at the residence. Her remains were not discovered until nearly five months later.

ME Reports Missing Fingers

The Medical Examiner's findings are central to the first-degree murder charge with special circumstances. The autopsy confirms that Hernandez died from 'multiple penetrating injuries' caused by a sharp object. Evidence also pointed to post-mortem mutilation.

As reported by Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, Hernandez's body was found in the Tesla's trunk 'missing both arms above the elbows and both legs above the knees,' and her lower torso appeared to 'have been dismembered into several fragments.'

The examiner's report also noted that two fingers were missing from the teenager's hands, 'The left ring and pinky fingers appear to have been mutilated, and I did not locate them during my scene examination.' The body diagram inside the report shows her right pointer finger with the 'Shhh' tattoo was intact.

This will also be an interesting issue at trial. The autopsy report says there is a "presumptive positive" for methamphetamine and MDMA, but there was another screening, which says methamphetamine was inconclusive and MDMA was not detected. The report says Celeste may have had… pic.twitter.com/F4EDXnXnPg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2026

The remains were so badly decomposed when found at the yard in September 2025 that the medical examiner (ME) could not initially identify the victim without DNA and dental records. The Rivas Hernandez family's lawyers said, 'The family is absolutely devastated.'

Online Speculation About Tattoo Evidence

Internet sleuths have examined Hernandez's past social media posts. They believed that the missing fingers – specifically the ring finger – were specifically targeted because of their markings.

A Reddit contributor, NM 156 (u/holiobung), claimed Hernandez had the name 'David' tattooed on one of the fingers that the ME reported as missing. The theory suggests that Burke removed the fingers to ensure that any physical link between himself and the victim was severed before the body was hidden. As of now, police have not officially confirmed the speculation.

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Alleged Motive Behind the Killing

Prosecutors allege Burke's motive was to silence a witness. According to Hochman, Burke had been involved in an illicit sexual relationship with Hernandez that began when she was only 13 years old.

As reported by The Guardian, Hernandez allegedly threatened to go public with these claims, which prosecutors argue would have destroyed Burke's career. 'When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her remains in two bags,' Hochman stated.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder, lewd acts with a child, and mutilation of remains. He appeared in court again on 23 April for a preliminary hearing, with his defence team pushing for a rapid public presentation of the evidence, claiming it will prove he was not responsible for Hernandez's death.