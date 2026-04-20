A major breakthrough has emerged in the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as authorities move closer to formal charges following the arrest of singer David Anthony Burke. The development marks a significant step in a case that has drawn widespread attention over the past year.

On Thursday, 16 April, the first step in getting justice for the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been attained as singer D4vd, 21, has been arrested and is in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the death of Hernandez, who was found in an abandoned Tesla last year.

Now the singer is set for arraignment in connection with the case, and the teenager's father has also finally broken his silence as he reacts to the singer's arrest. It was also revealed that D4vd is inmate #7221640.

The Discovery and D4vd's Connection with the Teenager

Seven months ago, on 8 September 2025, severely decomposed remains inside two cadaver bags were found in the front trunk of a black 2023 Tesla Model in an LA impound lot after being abandoned on Bluebird Avenue in Hollywood Hills.

The remains were later identified as 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who has been missing from Lake Elsinore, California, since February 2024. Employees at the impound lot raised the alarm when they noticed a foul smell emanating from the vehicle, which was registered to singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd.

The fact that the Tesla was linked to the rising singer already placed him directly in the spotlight. However, their connection is more than that, as internet sleuths discovered and alleged that the two had a relationship.

The speculation was suggested by uncovered photographs, matching tattoos, and an old Twitch stream clip. Some even alleged that their connection dated back to when Hernandez was as young as 10 years old, though these claims remain unverified.

Legal Proceedings

On Thursday afternoon, David Anthony Burke (D4vd) was taken into custody by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division and US Marshals at a residence in Hollywood Hills. He is currently being held without bail. Following the arrest, the case was expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office today, Monday, 20 April, for formal filing consideration, which will trigger his initial arraignment.

If the District Attorney proceeds with murder charges, the 21-year-old singer could face a sentence of life in prison. Following the arrest, private investigator Steve Fischer, who has been investigating Hernandez's death, has revealed that the singer is identified as inmate #7221640.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Father Reacts to the Arrest

Read more D4vd Case Update: Build-A-Bear Certificate Could Be A Clue Revealing How Celeste Rivas Spent Her Final Days D4vd Case Update: Build-A-Bear Certificate Could Be A Clue Revealing How Celeste Rivas Spent Her Final Days

For the family of Hernandez, the arrest of the 'Romantic Homicide' singer brings a painful mix of relief and renewed grief. Reacting to the news, the teenager's father, Jesus Rivas, said, 'Thank God... justice for Celeste.'

Furthermore, Patrick Steinfeld, the lawyer of Hernandez's family, said that they are invoking their rights under California's Victims' Bill of Rights Act, also known as Marsy's Law, ahead of the singer's arraignment. Steinfeld also said that they intend to 'fully participate' in the criminal case following D4vd's arrest and that the family plans to attend the arraignment.

'Out of respect for the District Attorney's Office and the LAPD Robbery Homicide investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death, the family has chosen not to make any public statement until after David Anthony Burke is arraigned and the District Attorney concludes their press conference. However, the family will make their first public statement outside the courthouse following the DA's press conference,' Steinfeld told Los Angeles Magazine.

NEW🚨Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Invokes Marsy’s Law Ahead of D4vd Arraignment. See Press Release Below:



“Out of respect for the District Attorney’s Office and the LAPD Robbery Homicide investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death, the family has chosen not to make any… pic.twitter.com/xpHfsvBEgE — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) April 18, 2026

Defence Asserts Innocence

Despite the severity of the allegations, Burke's legal team remains steadfast in their denial of any wrongdoing. In a statement, high-profile defence attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter declared that the evidence would ultimately exonerate the artist, CNN reported.

'Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,' the lawyers stated. They further emphasised that no formal indictment has been returned by a grand jury and that the singer has only been 'detained under suspicion' at this stage.

For now, the public eye remains fixed on the Los Angeles courthouse, where the upcoming proceedings will mark the next chapter in a case that has combined the dark side of internet fame with the tragic loss of a young life.